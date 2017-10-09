Aerotech News & Review


Local

October 9, 2017
 

Japan Air Self-Defense Force testers visit Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong

Maj. Naoki Morimoto, a flight test engineer, sits in the back seat of an Edwards T-38 Talon Supersonic Trainer Sept. 26. Morimoto is a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force who visited the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School as part of the school’s student exchange program.

The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., invited two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force pilots to Edwards to fly in a T-38 and an F-16.

Maj. Naoki Morimoto, a flight test engineer, and Maj. Haruhiku Naganawa, test pilot, took to the skies over California Sept. 26.

The visiting pilots were in the High Desert September 24-27 as part of the TPS’s international exchange program. The school sent students to Japan in April 2017 to fly JASDF aircraft, and the Japanese pilots have, in turn, visited here.  

Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong

Maj. Haruhiku Naganawa, Japan Air Self-Defense Force test pilot, poses for a photo in front of an Edwards F-16 Fight Falcon Sept. 26. Naganawa visited the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School as part of the school’s student exchange program and got to fly in the F-16 and in a T-38 Talon Supersonic Trainer.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the JASDF was established July 1, 1954. Today, the force operates a variety of aircraft including the E-2C airborne early-warning aircraft, C-130H cargo planes, E-767 airborne warning air control aircraft and roughly 260 fighters to include F-15s, F-16s and F-4s.

TPS has also had student exchanges this year with Australia, France, Israel, Italy, United Kingdom and Singapore.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 9, 2017

News Mattis warns DOD against leaks in new memo – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a new warning Oct. 5 to all military and Defense Department civilian personnel against information leaks, and directed personnel to report suspected leaks, guidance that government transparency advocates said would have a chilling effect on the public’s right to know....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 9, 2017

Officials identify two killed when hit by military vehicle Military officials have identified the two soldiers killed after a military vehicle struck them while they were in formation at an Army base in South Carolina. A statement from Fort Jackson Oct. 7 identified the dead as Pvt. Ethan Shrader of Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
raytheon-stinger

Raytheon offers Stryker-mounted Stinger missile for U.S. Army mobile air defense

TUCSON, Ariz.–Responding to the U.S. Army’s urgent need for mobile air defense to protect ground troops, Raytheon integrated and demonstrated a Stinger® air defense missile mounted on a Stryker armored fighting veh...
 
Full Story »

 