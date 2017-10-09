Lockheed Martin delivering next-gen Apache sensor systems under new U.S. Army contract

Lockheed Martin has received $337 million in orders to supply Apache Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (MTADS/PNVS) systems and services to the United States, United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The awards are part of an initial task order under a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the U.S. Army. The ID/IQ, with at least $2 billion in potential orders and a five-year period of performance, serves as the contracting vehicle to provide MTADS/PNVS systems and services to U.S. and international customers.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This contract enables us to respond rapidly to their emerging defense needs, including requirements for new M-TADS/PNVS systems and upgrades.”

Under an order for the U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin is providing upgrade kits for the MTADS/PNVS Modernized Day Sensor Assembly (M-DSA) and Modernized Laser Range Finder Designator. For the U.K. Ministry of Defence, it is delivering M-DSA upgrade kits for M-TADS/PNVS refurbishment as part of a remanufacture effort to upgrade D-model Apaches to E models. For the Saudi Ministry of National Guard, it is providing MTADS/PNVS systems for new E-model Apaches.

M-TADS/PNVS, known as the “eyes of the Apache,” provides pilots with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for safe flight during day, night and adverse weather missions. M-DSA increases M-TADS/PNVS designation and ranging capabilities to fully accommodate current weapons and those planned for the future. The upgraded sensor enables Apache pilots to see high-resolution, high-definition, near-infrared and color imagery on cockpit displays. M-DSA also provides a new laser pointer marker that improves coordination with ground troops, and an updated multi-mode laser with eye-safe range designation that supports flight in urban environments and critical training exercises.