F-22s Back to Europe

The U.S. Air Force has deployed F-22 Raptors, Airmen and associated equipment to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, for a flying training deployment to conduct air training with other Europe-based U.S. aircraft and NATO allies.

The aircraft arrived in Europe on Oct. 8, 2017 and are from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

While in the European theater, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the United Kingdom to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.

This FTD is funded fully by the European Deterrence Initiative.

