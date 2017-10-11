F-22s Back to Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew
An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Oct. 8, 2017. The U.S. Air Force has deployed F-22 Raptors, Airmen and associated equipment to RAF Lakenheath, for a flying training deployment to conduct air training with other Europe-based U.S. aircraft and NATO allies.
The aircraft arrived in Europe on Oct. 8, 2017 and are from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
While in the European theater, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the United Kingdom to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.
This FTD is funded fully by the European Deterrence Initiative.
An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Oct. 8, 2017. This flying training deployment is an opportunity for the F-22s to fly alongside Europe-based U.S. and allied air force aircraft in a realistic training environment.
