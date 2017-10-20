News Briefs – October 20, 2017

Pakistan says fence on Afghan border will reduce attacks

Pakistan’s military says new fencing and guard posts along the border with Afghanistan will help prevent militant attacks, but the stepped-up fortifications have angered Kabul, which does not recognize the frontier as an international border.

Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakaria, the Pakistan commander for the South Waziristan tribal region, told reporters during a visit to the border Oct. 18 that the fencing and surveillance technology would prevent attacks on both sides of the border. Pakistan began construction of the fencing earlier this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated longstanding accusations by U.S. officials that Pakistan turns a blind eye to militant groups that launch attacks in Afghanistan from within its territory, allegations denied by Islamabad.

Afghanistan has leveled similar accusations, but has also objected to the building of the border fence. AP



Germany approves extension of Afghanistan, Mali deployments

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet has approved extending Germany’s military deployments in Afghanistan, Mali and several other nations — but only for three months as she seeks to form a new government.

The dpa news agency reported Oct. 18 the Cabinet also approved continuing reconnaissance flights in support of the fight against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, training Kurdish militias in northern Iraq, and other missions.

Extending the deployments still needs parliamentary approval but the move is not expected to be contentious.

Germany normally extends such missions for a year but after winning September’s election Merkel is now seeking to form a new government. The three-month extension is expected to give her enough time to do that, and after that the new government will have to readdress the issue. AP



Bosnian Serbs pass resolution against NATO membership

Bosnian Serb lawmakers have passed a non-binding resolution opposing the country’s potential membership in NATO as part of years-long efforts to keep Bosnia away from the Western military alliance.

The 83-member parliament in the Bosnia Serb-run part of the country approved the symbolic measure early Oct. 18. Opposition lawmakers didn’t attend the session having been thrown out because of noisy protests over unrelated issues.

Traditionally, pro-Russia Serbs in Bosnia, which NATO bombed in 1990s to end the country’s 1992-95 war, are strongly opposed to NATO membership. But Bosniaks and Croats who account for over 65 percent of Bosnia’s population are generally in favor.

The peace agreement that ended the war divided Bosnia in two highly autonomous parts, a Serb-run one and another shared by Bosniaks and Croats. AP