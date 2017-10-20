Aerotech News & Review


News

October 20, 2017
 

News Briefs – October 20, 2017

Pakistan says fence on Afghan border will reduce attacks

Pakistan’s military says new fencing and guard posts along the border with Afghanistan will help prevent militant attacks, but the stepped-up fortifications have angered Kabul, which does not recognize the frontier as an international border.

Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakaria, the Pakistan commander for the South Waziristan tribal region, told reporters during a visit to the border Oct. 18 that the fencing and surveillance technology would prevent attacks on both sides of the border. Pakistan began construction of the fencing earlier this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated longstanding accusations by U.S. officials that Pakistan turns a blind eye to militant groups that launch attacks in Afghanistan from within its territory, allegations denied by Islamabad.

Afghanistan has leveled similar accusations, but has also objected to the building of the border fence. AP
 

Germany approves extension of Afghanistan, Mali deployments

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet has approved extending Germany’s military deployments in Afghanistan, Mali and several other nations — but only for three months as she seeks to form a new government.

The dpa news agency reported Oct. 18 the Cabinet also approved continuing reconnaissance flights in support of the fight against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, training Kurdish militias in northern Iraq, and other missions.

Extending the deployments still needs parliamentary approval but the move is not expected to be contentious.

Germany normally extends such missions for a year but after winning September’s election Merkel is now seeking to form a new government. The three-month extension is expected to give her enough time to do that, and after that the new government will have to readdress the issue. AP
 

Bosnian Serbs pass resolution against NATO membership

Bosnian Serb lawmakers have passed a non-binding resolution opposing the country’s potential membership in NATO as part of years-long efforts to keep Bosnia away from the Western military alliance.

The 83-member parliament in the Bosnia Serb-run part of the country approved the symbolic measure early Oct. 18. Opposition lawmakers didn’t attend the session having been thrown out because of noisy protests over unrelated issues.

Traditionally, pro-Russia Serbs in Bosnia, which NATO bombed in 1990s to end the country’s 1992-95 war, are strongly opposed to NATO membership. But Bosniaks and Croats who account for over 65 percent of Bosnia’s population are generally in favor.

The peace agreement that ended the war divided Bosnia in two highly autonomous parts, a Serb-run one and another shared by Bosniaks and Croats. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 20, 2017

News Jim Mattis says Senate bill hamstrings U.S. cyber action – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has fired off letters to lawmakers listing his objections to the two versions of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, including his fear that language in the bill limits the ability of the U.S. to take decisive action against cyber...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

The Air Force of Edwards — with feathers!

Courtesy photograph One of the birds that made up the Elisabeth Lake Air force rescued from Rogers dry lake bed. People found my story about being the “snake wrangler” of George Air Force Base pretty entertaining. I have be...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin next-generation LTAMDS receives prototyping contract

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin’s Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar for Engagement and Surveillance (ARES) prototype will be matured with funding from the Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Co...
 
Full Story »

 