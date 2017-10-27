Aerotech News & Review


Space & Technology

October 27, 2017
 

Sunshield deployment, layers fully tensioned on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

At Northrop Grumman highbay facilities in Redondo Beach, Calil., NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s five sunshield layers are fully tensioned for the first time.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Northrop Grumman, which designed NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s optics, spacecraft bus, and sunshield for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, has deployed the sunshield subsystem and fully tensioned the five sunshield layers for the first time.

“The first tensioning of the sunshield is a monumental and exciting moment, not only for the program but for the collaborative JWST team,” said Scott Willoughby, vice president and program manager, James Webb Space Telescope, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems “The innovative sunshield is an industry first, and will protect Webb’s optics from heat, making it possible to gather images of the formation of the first stars and galaxies more than 13.5 billion years ago.”

In space, the sunshield subsystem divides the JWST observatory into a warm sun-facing side and a cold space-facing side comprised of the optics and scientific instruments. The sunshield subsystem, which includes the structure and mechanisms required for deploying the five-layer subsystem, was designed, manufactured and assembled by Northrop Grumman, with the five membrane layers manufactured by the NeXolve Corporation in Huntsville, Ala.

The flight membranes will be folded, stowed and tensioned again two additional times for testing. The folding and stowing method is how the membranes will be folded and stowed for launch. The sunshield layers, known for being the size of a tennis court, will protect and prevent the background heat from the Sun, Earth and Moon from interfering with JWST’s infrared sensors.

The sunshield layers, each as thin as a human hair, work together to reduce the temperatures between the hot and cold sides of the observatory by approximately 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Moving from the sun-facing layer to the one closest to the telescope, each successive layer of the sunshield, which is made of Kapton, is cooler than the one below. The sunshield, along with the rest of the spacecraft, will fold origami-style into an Ariane 5 rocket.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the scientific complement to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, will be the premier space observatory of the next decade. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 27, 2017

News NATO official: Turkey faces ‘consequences’ if purchase of S-400 completed – A top NATO official has warned of “necessary consequences” for Turkey should the alliance member purchase a Russian air-defense system.   Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defense, supplies – Qatar signed a military technical cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding on air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 27, 2017

U.S. to question Zapad war games at NATO-Russia meet The U.S. envoy to NATO says the United States will talk to Russia this week about its lack of transparency during major military exercises last month in Belarus. U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters Oct. 24 that “there was a lack of transparency on Russia’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-reality2

Army scientists striving to bring augmented reality to Soldiers

Soldiers were invited to strap on headgear, grab a rifle and fire rounds at opposing forces coming at them on the battlefield and in the air. The venue wasn’t Afghanistan or some other faraway place, however. It was insid...
 
Full Story »

 