Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 30, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin to design U.S. Navy’s Orca

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin engineers in Palm Beach, Florida, will design an Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, Orca, for the U.S. Navy to support the Navy’s mission requirements.

Lockheed Martin will support the growth of the U.S. Navy’s family of unmanned undersea systems under a design phase contract valued at $43.2 million for Orca, the U.S. Navy’s Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle.

XLUUV Orca is a two phase competition, including the currently awarded design phase and a competitive production phase for up to nine vehicles to meet increasing demands for undersea operational awareness and payload delivery.

This long-range autonomous vehicle will perform a variety of missions, enabled by a reconfigurable payload bay. Key attributes include extended vehicle range, autonomy, and persistence. Orca will transit to an area of operation; loiter with the ability to periodically establish communications, deploy payloads, and transit home.  A critical benefit of Orca is that Navy personnel launch, recover, operate, and communicate with the vehicle from a home base and are never placed in harm’s way.

“With each new undersea vehicle that Lockheed Martin designs, we bring to bear the state-of-the-art in technology, and innovative system integration of those technologies, to increase the range, reach, and effectiveness of undersea forces and their missions,” said Frank Drennan, director, submersibles and autonomous systems, business development. “With decades of experience supporting the U.S. Navy’s mission, our engineers are approaching this design with a sense of urgency and continued agility.”

Lockheed Martin has over four decades of experience in unmanned and robotic systems for sea, air and land. From the depths of the ocean to the rarified air of the stratosphere, Lockheed Martin’s unmanned systems help our customers accomplish their most difficult challenges.

Lockheed Martin employees in Palm Beach, Fla., will perform the work on Orca, with additional support from employees at the company’s locations in Manassas, Va., Syracuse, N.Y., and Owego, N.Y.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 30, 2017

News Two Navy SEALs under suspicion in strangling of green beret in Mali – Navy criminal authorities are investigating whether two members of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 strangled to death an Army Green Beret on assignment in Mali in June, military officials say.   Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 30, 2017

Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan The Pentagon has released the name of a U.S. soldier who died of wounds sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan. The Oct. 27 crash in Logar province killed Jacob M. Sims — a 36-year-old chief warrant officer from Juneau, Alaska. He was assigned to 4th Battalion, 160th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-raptor

F-22 CTF celebrates 20th birthday of Raptor first flight

Air Force photograph by Jennifer Correa Members of the F-22 Combined Test Force and special guests pose for a photo in front of one the CTF’s F-22 Raptors at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The CTF held a ceremony Oct. 19, 201...
 
Full Story »

 