AV residents invited to escort AV Wall to Palmdale Amphitheater

Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders will lead the escort of The Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall from its storage facility to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Nov. 8.

The group will gather at Life Storage, 380 West Palmdale Blvd. at 8 a.m. and the escort will depart at 8:30 a.m.

The escort will travel west on Palmdale Blvd. to 10th Street West, north on 10th Street West to Rancho Vista Blvd, west on Rancho Vista Blvd. to the Palmdale Amphitheater at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to line the escort route waving American flags and “Welcome Home” banners.

“We invite everyone to show their support for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War,” said AV Wall Volunteer Coordinator Stacia Nemeth. “We hope residents and businesses take a moment to wave flags as we make our way to the park.”

The Wall will be assembled upon its arrival at the Amphitheater.



The Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale replica of the black granite wall on the Washington Mall that was designed by artist Maya Lin. It is one of the rarest home-grown memorials of its kind in the nation and represents the Antelope Valley’s commitment to the men and women who served their country.

The six-day display at the Palmdale Amphitheater is staffed completely by volunteers, veterans, local service organizations and others. The volunteers attend an in-depth training so they can provide visitors with the best possible experience during their visit to the wall. Volunteers help look up names in the computer database, assist in locating the names on the wall, and provide information about the wall design and layout.

The AV Wall was designed and fabricated by Signs and Designs, Inc. of Palmdale. From 2005 through 2009, over $100,000 was raised locally to build the wall. It was dedicated at a ceremony at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 on Nov. 13, 2009.

The AV Wall has traveled across Southern California, most recently to San Diego last month for the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show that drew 50,000 people. It been visited by thousands of men, women and children since its dedication and has provided education, healing and a gathering place for Vietnam Veterans to mourn and remember. A visit to the AV Wall offers a chance to show respect and honor those who lost their lives in Vietnam.

This year’s presentation of the AV Wall runs from 5 p.m., Nov. 8 until 8 a.m., Nov. 13. The monument is open to the public around the clock during the display period. Admission is free. The Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m., Nov. 11. A Candlelight Memorial Walk will take place at 9 p.m., Nov. 11. Taps will be played nightly at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.AVWALL.org or call 661-524-6408.