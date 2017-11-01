Aerotech News & Review


News

November 1, 2017
 

News Briefs – November 1, 2017

Iran holds air force drill in heart of its nuclear region

Iran’s official IRNA news agency says the Iranian air force is holding its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard the country’s airspace.

The drill is taking place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to the country’s key nuclear facilities, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Isfahan also has an air base that played a major role during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

The military spokesman for the two-day drill, Gen. Masoud Rouzkhosh, says it aims to improve and update capabilities of the air force, as well as display Iran’s military power.

He says fighter jets, bombers and drones will be tested during the drill near Isfahan, about some 400 kilometers, or 250 miles, south of the capital, Tehran. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 1, 2017

News China has practiced bombing runs targeting Guam, US says – China has practiced bombing runs targeting the U.S. territory of Guam, one of a host of activities making U.S. forces here consider Beijing the most worrisome potential threat in the Pacific, even as North Korea pursues a nuclear warhead.     Business Malaysian military...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

Research could lead to better, safer wings

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Armstrong’s Flight Loads Laboratory is using a uniquely instrumented wing to investigate advanced methods of monitoring flight loads, which could lead to improved flight safety. A uniquely ins...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Northrop Grumman technology helps aircraft navigate accurately without GPS

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–Military aircraft and airborne weapon systems may soon be able to guide themselves to targets on land or sea without using Global Positioning System satellite signals, thanks to new, high speed navigational technology developed by Northrop Grumman. In recent flight demonstrations, the company proved the ability of its All Source Adaptive Fusion software...
 
Full Story »

 