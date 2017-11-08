Boeing completes acquisition of Aurora Flight Sciences

Boeing has completed the acquisition of Aurora Flight Sciences, a world-class innovator, developer and manufacturer of advanced aerospace platforms and autonomous systems.

Aurora will operate under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology as a subsidiary called Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company. It will retain an independent operating model while benefiting from Boeing’s resources and position as the leading provider of aerospace products and services.

Boeing first announced the agreement with Aurora on Oct. 5, 2017, pending U.S. government approval. Terms of the approved deal were not disclosed and do not affect Boeing’s financial guidance.

Headquartered in Manassas, Va., Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six locations including research and development centers in Cambridge, Mass., and Luzern, Switzerland; manufacturing facilities in Bridgeport, W.Va., and Columbus, Miss., with offices in Dayton, Ohio, and Mountain View, Calif.’