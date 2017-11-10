Headlines – November 10, 2017

News
Congress’ $700 billion defense authorization adds 20,000 troops, rejects Space Corps –
Congressional negotiators on Nov. 8 agreed on a $700 billion defense authorization plan for fiscal 2018, including a 2.4 percent pay raise for troops and a boost in military end strength of more than 20,000 service members.
Business
Nuclear-powered subs, JSTARS make South Korea’s wish list –
South Korea is planning a raft of measures to step up its defense capabilities as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the key American ally against the backdrop of North Korea‘s nuclear ambitions.
Lithuania approaches the Pentagon over buying Oshkosh tactical vehicles –
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence has contacted the U.S. Defense Department regarding a potential acquisition of about 200 Oshkosh Defense L-ATV light tactical vehicles.
Bidders for RTD failed to consider growth opportunities, says company exec –
The two bidders in a tender for Renault Trucks Defense took a static view, leading to valuations seen as so low that Swedish truck-maker Volvo took the French company off the market, said RTD chairman Emmanuel Levacher.
Airbus reveals future new fighter concept –
Airbus Defence and Space (DS) has revealed a New Fighter concept that could serve as a potential replacement for the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale in the 2040-timeframe.
Germany declares preference for F-35 to replace Tornado –
The German Air Force has a shortlist of existing platforms to replace its Panavia Tornados from 2025 to 2030, but the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) is the service’s “preferred choice”, a senior service official said on 8 November.
Lockheed test pilot reaches 100 hours in proposed 5th generation trainer –
The T-50A advanced pilot training aircraft is being offered to the U.S. Air Force for training F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighter jet pilots.
Defense
Pentagon: Niger investigation to be completed by January 2018 –
The military’s official investigation into a deadly Oct. 4 ambush in Niger is likely to extend into January 2018, the Pentagon said Nov. 8.
Acting secretary: Army needs to get bigger or do less –
At any given time, the Army has about 180,000 troops deployed to over 140 countries, acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Nov. 7.
Fundamental changes afoot at major commands as U.S. Army sets up modernization outfit –
The U.S. Army is embarking on a grand strategy to set up a new modernization command that will help it prioritize major efforts and streamline the acquisition process to stay ahead of near-peer adversaries.
Congress set to authorize 13 ships in 2018, but don’t cut steel just yet –
The House and Senate’s compromise version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes the U.S. Navy to buy 13 ships — five more than the administration asked for in its budget proposal. But actually getting that money to the Navy faces headwinds.
More Marines carry Glock 19M as Corps looks for new pistol –
More Marines are carrying the Glock 19M as a sidearm while the Corps searches for a pistol to replace the M9 Beretta.
Veterans
Army to give medical care to vets involved in chemical, biological testing –
The Army is required to provide medical care to veterans who took part in classified Army testing of chemical and biological substances decades ago, officials say.
Widow’s tax’ fix in defense budget compromise would raise some Tricare co-pays –
Congressional negotiators included a partial fix for the so-called “widow’s tax” in the final draft of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization bill, but paying for it will mean higher prescription drug costs for some military beneficiaries.
Veterans are prime targets for phone scams, pitches for upfront benefits buyouts –
Military veterans are a prime target for telephone scams and even more likely to end up as fraud victims than the general public, according to a new survey released by AARP.
House panel advances VA BRAC plans over Democrats’ objections –
House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Republicans on Wednesday advanced plans for a BRAC-style review of VA facilities over the objection of Democratic lawmakers worried the plan is dangerous for veterans without corresponding department health care reforms.