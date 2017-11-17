Aerotech News & Review


Space

November 17, 2017
 

Sunrise flight to space station

nasa-ISS

NASA photograph

Orbital ATK’s Cygnus resupply ship with its cymbal-ike UltraFlex solar arrays approaches the International Space Station’s robotic arm Canadarm2 as both spacecraft fly into an orbital sunrise on Nov. 14, 2017. The cargo craft carried almost 7,400 pounds of crew supplies, science experiments, spacewalk gear, station hardware and computer parts. New research will explore the effectiveness of antibiotics on astronauts and observe how plants absorb nutrients in microgravity. Other experiments will deploy CubeSats to explore laser communications and hybrid solar panels.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 17, 2017

News Senate confirms Esper as Army secretary – Senators confirmed former Raytheon executive Mark Esper as the new Army secretary Nov. 15, filling the service’s top civilian post after nearly a year of nomination turmoil for the White House.   Airliners and F-15s involved in bizarre encounter with mystery aircraft over Oregon – Something quite...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 17, 2017

UN votes to add 900 peacekeepers in Central African Republic The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution increasing the U.N. peacekeeping force in the conflict-torn Central African Republic to a total of 11,650 military personnel. The addition of 900 soldiers comes as the impoverished Central African Republic, known as CAR, faces rising communal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

AFTC commander lauds community heroes

Courtesy photograph From left: Judy Cooperberg, Col. Angela W. Suplisson, vice commander of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Rep. Steve Knight, R-Calif., at the Nov. 4 Veterans Military Ball host...
 
Full Story »

 