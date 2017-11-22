Headlines – November 22, 2017

News

Air Force: Afghanistan airstrikes spike while anti-ISIS bombings decrease –

The number of weapons released in Afghanistan hit its highest monthly point in nearly seven years in October, and the total number of weapons released this year is on track to nearly triple over 2016.



Military recovers additional remains from Niger ambush –

The military has recovered additional remains of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger Oct. 4.





Business

How a French firm beat out Japanese companies in Australia’s submarine tender –

A lack of Australian confidence in Japan’s defense industry sank an offer from Tokyo in the AUD$50 billion (U.S. $38 billion) tender for attack submarines, while greater stealth and advanced propulsion technology buoyed a rival French bid, said Sam Bateman, a research fellow at the Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security.



Turkey sets timetable for critical phase of its fighter jet program –

Turkey’s defense procurement authorities have given pace to their work to select an engine know-how supplier that will be the backbone of the TF-X, an indigenous Turkish fighter jet in the making.



Boeing joint venture preps to overhaul Saudi Apache helicopter fleet –

A joint venture established in Saudi Arabia as part of a economic offset agreement will provide rotorcraft maintenance, repair and overhaul to support the Saudi rotorcraft fleet.



Turkey chooses jet engine variant for indigenous trainer –

Turkey’s aerospace powerhouse and procurement authorities have agreed on a program to launch a jet-engine version of the country’s first indigenous basic trainer aircraft, the Hurkus.



MBDA official: Defense industrial cooperation must survive Brexit –

The European Union should ensure Britain’s withdrawal from the group will not weaken defense cooperation at a time when “critical mass” in the arms industry relies on close cross-border work, said the secretary general of missile-maker MBDA.



More bandwidth coming to airborne command post –

Rockwell Collins has been awarded a $12.7 million Navy contract modification to upgrade the E-6B airborne command post.



Tomahawks get faster processors, better flight paths –

Powered by new processors that run 20 times faster, Navy missiles should now fly more accurately to their targets following a major upgrade and electronics enhancements.





Defense

Federal judge says Trump administration can’t stop funding sex-reassignment surgery for military members –

A second federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s proposed transgender military ban finding that active-duty service members are “already suffering harmful consequences” because of the president’s policy.



Military investigates three service members for misconduct during Trump Asia trip –

Three U.S. service members detailed to President Donald Trump are under investigation for allegations that they may have violated U.S. security procedures during the president’s trip to Vietnam, the Pentagon confirmed late Nov. 21.



Pentagon accidentally exposes web-monitoring operation –

The Department of Defense accidentally exposed an intelligence-gathering operation, thanks to an online storage misconfiguration.



Pentagon’s Inspector General praises secret $97 billion bomber –

The Air Force’s classified next-generation bomber program began with a solid plan for meeting cost goals and warfighting requirements, which include an option to fly unmanned missions, according to a newly declassified audit from the Pentagon’s inspector general.



Air Force, Navy send more equipment to search for missing Argentine submarine –

The United States has deployed aircraft to Argentina to help search for ARA San Juan, an Argentine navy submarine that went missing in the South Atlantic Ocean almost a week ago.



Army looks to replace $6 billion battlefield network after finding it vulnerable –

Hailed as a transformation in battlefield communications, the WIN-T program can’t stand up to foes versed in sophisticated electronic warfare.



Mark Esper sworn in as 23rd Army secretary –

Almost four months after the Senate first received his nomination to be the top civilian in the Department of the Army, former Raytheon executive Mark Esper took his oath of office Nov. 21.



Laughlin AFB suspends flying operations after fatal T-38 crash –

Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas has temporarily suspended all flying operations after a T-38 Talon crash Nov. 20 that killed one pilot and injured another.



‘Going to break this force’: Cuts, manning woes could hurt war zone fight –

The Air Force has worried for years about its shortage of pilots, maintainers and other crucial airmen.





Veterans

Marine Corps War Memorial finally commemorates Iraq, Afghanistan –

After 16 years the Marine Corps War Memorial at last recognizes the sacrifices of Marines who have fought and died in Afghanistan and Iraq.



Proposal would create a new vets insurance program, bypassing VA –

A Colorado lawmaker on Tuesday introduced legislation to create a veterans health insurance program to allow them to skip the Department of Veterans Affairs entirely and get private-sector medical care at taxpayers’ expense.