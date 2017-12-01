Aerotech News & Review


Local

December 1, 2017
 

High Desert Hangar Stories: Chaos in the Tehachapi Mountains

Tags:
Bob Alvis
special to Aerotech News
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

A flight of BT-13 training aircraft from Minter field.

Aviation Cadet Paul Day was looking at his instruments and straining to hear any communications over the sound of his radial engine, as he flew blind in the clouds all alone.

What seemed like just another routine training flight had now become a struggle for life itself, as he and more than a dozen other young aviation cadets came face to face with the dangers of flying — not in combat, but facing the wrath of the one adversary that has plagued aviators for generations: the weather.

March 18, 1942, just months after Pearl Harbor, aviation cadets that had joined up for a chance to become combat pilots knew full well that sooner or later America was going to get into the fray of World War II.

The cadets, now in their second phase of training, called basic, were flying more powerful aircraft with military instructors from one of the largest West Coast training fields: Bakersfield’s Minter Field. That morning as cadets and instructors prepared themselves for another night navigation mission, little did they know that they were on the doorstep of a pending disaster that would take place over the desert, foothills and mountains of the Antelope Valley.

Late in the day, the BT-13 training aircraft lifted off from the field with motors growling. The group formed up to fly the first leg of their journey, to the Army Airfield at Daggett, east of Barstow. They all landed and checked in to report a fairly incident-free flight. The instructors briefed them on the return leg that would take them over Palmdale Army Airfield, then turning north over the Tehachapi Mountains and back to Bakersfield. The altitude they were to fly would be 8,000 feet, climbing to 9,000 feet over the Tehachapi’s, as an updated weather forecast showed broken clouds at 4,000 to 6,000 feet. It was now 7:30 and the Cadets took off, never knowing that for many it would be their last take off and their fate was waiting in a growing bank of clouds over the Antelope Valley.

Our pilot, Cadet Paul Day, was with a group led by 2nd Lt. John G. Baraba as they reached Palmdale and looked directly into a cloudbank that reached an altitude of 12,000 feet. Climbing to 14,000 feet to go over the top, Baraba instructed his cadets to follow him down one at a time, believing he was now over Highway 99 south of Bakersfield. Finding a hole in the clouds, he dropped down only to find he was over Gorman and at 5,000 feet. Only one other cadet made it down with him, as they hugged the hilltops and followed the 99 over the Tejon Pass towards Bakersfield. At this point, Baraba lost contact with his other cadets.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

The current remains of Daggett Army Air Field, the last stop before the ill-fated mission.

Day had flown around the top of clouds and, not hearing any more communications, made the decision to find a hole and press on. It was 9:30 and the windscreen was nothing but a gray mist and the radio crackled with static. The young airman, alone in his cockpit in the night, straining to see the lights of a city town or road, instead found the desolation of a crash site in the mountains of the Tehachapi’s — his own. Amid the sounds of his engine coming to an abrupt halt and the momentary shrieks of a self-destructing airframe, Paul Day’s life journey had come to an end. But he was not alone.

Four other cadets would suffer the same fate that night. It wasn’t known until the next morning, when an instructor pilot from Lancaster’s Polaris Flight Academy radioed the grim news that he had found the wreckage of two of the missing five. Cadet Donald Carne of Ross, Calif., was found five miles northeast of Quail Lake. Cadet Paul Davis’ (of Boulder, Colo.) wreck was found near Cummings Mountain, 10 miles south of the Tehachapi Women’s Prison. Three days later, the body of Cadet Paul Everett of Camden Point, Mo., was found in the wreckage of his plane in the foothills of the Tehachapi’s, 20 miles due west of Rosamond. It was a week before a tire and a seat cushion were found on the shore of Castaic Lake on the Tejon Ranch. Upon dragging the lake, the body of Cadet Eugene Crites of Roseburg, Ore., was recovered on March 30.

Four of the five made their final journey home to waiting families who said goodbye and dealt with the grief of the loss of a beloved son or brother who had never made it to the battlefields around the world. It just didn’t seem right for lives to end this way, but in World War II, the loss of life in stateside accidents was just as high as those lost in combat.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

The author in the cockpit of the BT-13 the Vultee Vibrator as used in the story by aviation cadets in World War two by the thousands.  

Only one pilot was not accounted for. On June 18, 1948, airmen at Muroc Air Force Base received a report that an old airplane crash site had been discovered in Oak Creek Canyon west of Mojave. Upon investigation, the following information was found: a BT-13 type aircraft with radio call number 11510, indicating that the plane’s last preflight was at Minter Field, March 18, 1942. Also in the vicinity of the wreck site was the remains of one body, identified as Cadet Paul Day, who appeared to have either crawled from the wreckage or been thrown out upon impact.

Day’s family spent the years of World War II in a state of limbo. Day’s mortal remains weathered the storms and climate of the Tehachapi’s, as a family weathered the uncertainty of a son lost in training who had yet to come home. On that night around 9:30 in March of 1942, Day ended up taking his last breath in service to our country and he would remain with his fallen aircraft for six years, before being discovered on June 18, 1948 — in the hills of our Tehachapi Mountains!

So there you have it, a day when airplanes fell from the sky and one of the lesser-known disasters in the skies of the Antelope Valley took place. We who live here take it for granted, as we look at the clouds that roll across the mountains that surround us, never once thinking of the dangers they created for young aviators of days gone by. Mother Nature and man have always had a strained relationship — on one hand giving us climates that create and nurture life, but on the other hand dealing the cruel hand of death to her children when she’s not respected.

We remember the five and their families, who are now just a footnote and a short story in the history of the Antelope Valley, and thank them for answering the call to serve our nation. Come this March 18, I may just look to our north and whisper a prayer for the loss of youth — our young who had so much to live for, and the sentry who for six years looked over our Valley in spirit.

Until next time, Bob out …



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 29, 2017

News It’s official: Romania signs deal to buy U.S. missile defense system – Romania announced it wanted to buy Raytheon-made Patriot air and missile defense systems from the U.S. government in April and has been on the fast track to getting those systems, signing an agreement to make the purchase Nov. 29.   British military...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 29, 2017

Thunderbirds commander relieved of duty Lt. Col. Jason Heard, commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. Te Thunderbirds, has been relieved of command upon the completion of the 2017 season. Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, commander of the 57th Wing commander at Nellis aIr Force Base, Nev., relieved Heard effective Nov. 20. While Heard...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing emphasizes affordability, modularity in new ICBM design

Boeing photograph by Bob Ferguson In Heath, Ohio, Boeing engineers are developing the missile guidance system for the GBSD, applying mechanical and electrical engineering expertise to write codes for circuitry, redesign hardware for a computer chip, modify parts and integrate tooling. Boeing’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program has successfully completed its first key review with...
 
Full Story »

 