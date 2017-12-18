Aerotech News & Review


December 18, 2017
 

Seeing an X-plane’s sonic boom

nasa-xplane
When NASA’s next X-plane takes to the skies, it will produce some pretty cool images.

Thanks to the completion of a recent flight test series at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, the agency is a step closer to being able to visually capture the shockwaves of NASA’s future Low Boom Flight Demonstration aircraft, or LBFD.

In this schlieren image, an Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 is shown in a transonic state, meaning the aircraft is transitioning from a subsonic speed to supersonic. Above and beneath the aircraft, shockwaves are seen starting to form. These shockwaves propagate away from the aircraft and are heard on the ground as a sonic boom. NASA researchers use this imagery to study these shockwaves as part of the effort to make sonic booms quieter, which may open the future to possible supersonic flight over land.



 

Headlines – December 18, 2017

News U.S. soldier ambushed in Niger wasn’t captured – An American soldier killed in an ambush in Niger with three comrades but recovered days later wasn’t captured alive by the enemy or executed at close range, The Associated Press has learned, based on the conclusion of a military investigation. It found evidence he apparently fought...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News Briefs – December 18, 2017

NASA drops replica Orion spacecraft to test parachutes YUMA, Ariz.–NASA on Dec. 15 successfully dropped a replica Orion spacecraft from an Air Force transport aircraft to a southwestern Arizona desert site to test the craft’s ability to cope with a partial parachute failure. The test used two of Orion’s three main parachutes to simulate the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
bell-first-flight2

Bell V-280 Valor achieves first flight

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, announced Dec. 18 announced that its V-280 Valor has achieved first flight. The V-280 Valor is a next-generation tiltrotor that is designed to provide unmatched agility, speed, range an...
 
Full Story »

 