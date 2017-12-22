Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 22, 2017
 

Boeing KC-46 tanker program receives FAA certification for its 767-2C aircraft

boeing-tanker
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Boeing’s KC-46 tanker program an Amended Type Certificate for its core 767-2C aircraft configuration, verifying that the fundamental design of the KC-46 tanker is safe and reliable.

The 767-2C is a modified version of the company’s commercial 767 with revised structure, wiring and plumbing.

“This is a key building block for the KC-46 program in that it retires risk and builds confidence as we continue our test efforts and work to complete the next phase of certification,” said Mike Gibbons, Boeing KC-46A tanker vice president and program manager. “The U.S. Air Force is getting an efficient, reliable, combat capable tanker and we appreciate the FAA’s collaboration to ensure the aircraft is the best it can be.”

In order to receive the certification, Boeing’s team, which included Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security personnel, completed a series of analyses and lab, ground and flight tests that focused on the aircraft’s fundamental capabilities including avionics, auto-flight and environmental control systems, as well as its new fuel system. The resulting data validated that all systems operated as intended.

The ATC is one of two FAA airworthiness certifications required for the KC-46 program. A combined Boeing/Air Force team has been concurrently completing Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) work, which encompasses the military systems that are installed on the 767-2C to make it a tanker.

“We continue to make good progress on the STC effort – 83 percent complete at present – and have moved into the FAA flight-testing phase,” Gibbons added.

The program has six aircraft that have supported various segments of ATC and STC testing. Overall they have completed 2,200 flight hours as well as more than 1,600 “contacts” during refueling flights with F-16, F/A-18, AV-8B, C-17, A-10, KC-10 and KC-46 aircraft. 

The KC-46, derived from Boeing’s commercial 767 airframe, is built in the company’s Everett, Wash., facility. Boeing is currently on contract for the first 34 of an expected 179 tankers for the U.S. Air Force.

The KC-46A is a multirole tanker that can refuel all allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures and can carry passengers, cargo and patients.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 22, 2017

News U.S. troops to remain in Iraq and Syria for the foreseeable future – Despite the liberation of Mosul and Raqqa and the pending defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, there are no near-term plans for U.S. troops to begin drawing down forces in the region.     Business Lockheed late delivering its F-35s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 22, 2017

Interior Dept. says U.S. relies on China for critical minerals The United States is reliant on China and other nations for the overwhelming majority of critical minerals used by the military and for manufacturing everything from smartphones to wind turbines and cars, a new federal report says. The report released Dec. 19 by the U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton

AF selects locations for next two Air National Guard F-35 bases

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton Truax Field, Wisc., and Dannelly Field, Ala., were recently named preferred locations to receive the F-35A Lightning II. The 5th generation aircraft will replace current 4th gene...
 
Full Story »

 