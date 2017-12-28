Headlines – December 27, 2017

News

Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from Vandenberg AFB –

A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Dec. 22, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space.



Japan, South Korea may refit naval ships for F-35 fighters –

Amid growing tensions in the region, both Japan and South Korea are reportedly investigating options to operate the Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter on board their respective ships.



‘This is not closure’: Navy families want answers on McCain, Fitzgerald deaths –

The grieving parents are questioning the official accounts that they have received from the Navy.





Business

GE to increase stake in Sweden’s Arcam to more than 90 percent –

General Electric Co said Dec. 27 it will increase its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB to more than 90 percent from 77 percent.



KLX hits record high as it explores strategic alternatives –

Shares of U.S. aerospace parts distributor KLX Inc rose as much as 11 percent to record high Dec. 26, as it explores strategic alternatives including a sale of the company or one of its two businesses.



Pentagon watchdog cites top U.S. space contractors for quality-control lapses –

The Pentagon’s Inspector General cited key contractors in the military’s primary space launch program, including billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., for a range of quality-control lapses which it said could result in increased costs or delays to launches.



Here’s how a Boeing takeover of Embraer could play out –

Boeing is engaged in talks with Embraer over acquiring the Brazilian aerospace firm, the companies confirmed Dec. 21.



Boeing scores big with F-15, KC-46 contracts with foreign militaries –

Two major contracts announced Dec. 22, including a long-awaited F-15 sale to Qatar and the first-ever international KC-46A tanker sale, will give Boeing a reason to celebrate this holiday season.



Lockheed awarded nearly $1 billion contract for Patriot missiles –

Lockheed Martin has won a $944 million contract to deliver Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles to the United States and allies, according to a Dec. 21 company statement.



GSA releases contract for login.gov –

The General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service recently posted a multi-award contract for their login.gov domain, which aims to provide the public with “secure and private online access to participating government programs” through a single account.



Congress Rushes Pentagon $4 billion for Missile Defense Improvements –

The emergency bill is light on details, but it appears to fulfill the military’s wide-ranging November request.



Japan considers refitting helicopter carrier for stealth fighters: government sources –

Japan is considering refitting the Izumo helicopter carrier so that it can land U.S. Marines F-35B stealth fighters, government sources said Dec. 19, as Tokyo faces China’s maritime expansion and North Korea’s missile and nuclear development.





Defense

2018 in defense: Five major issues the Trump administration needs to tackle –

The past year has been a mixed bag of defense issues for President Trump, who came into the presidency and immediately experienced a botched raid in Yemen, an increasingly volatile North Korea and a chemical attack on civilians in Syria.



Military tech expert to lead Pentagon acquisition overhaul –

Plans for reorganizing the Pentagon’s top acquisition and technology office are well under way, and now Department of Defense officials have announced who will lead the transition.



New in 2018: Army rolling out new handgun across the force –

The handgun that will replace the M9 sidearm that soldiers have carried for more than 30 years will be rolling out to units in 2018.



New in 2018: The end of ‘A school’ as you know it –

The Navy has a radical new vision for how it will train sailors and manage their careers. The overhaul of the personnel system, known as “Sailor 2025,” is already underway, but sailors should expect to see more changes next year.



New in 2018: No more 20-month performance reports –

This spring, junior airmen will get their first enlisted performance report later than they have in the past.



New in 2018: CH-53K Super Stallion heavy-lift helos –

The Corps’ rotary-wing fleet will get the first four CH-53K Super Stallion helicopters delivered in 2018.



Chilly Willy’ experimental MV-22 arrives at Wright-Patterson AFB –

A Marine Corps aircraft dubbed “Chilly Willy” for its experimental winter flights in icy Canada will now take up residence at an Ohio Air Force base for research purposes.



Could Pentagon’s new R&E head take over military space programs? –

The Pentagon’s new office of the undersecretary of research and engineering could end up with a lead role in America’s development of military space capabilities, as the department grapples with Congressional interest in a massive reorganization.



Air Force solidifies options for B-52 engine replacement –

The Air Force has laid out three potential plans for replacing the B-52s engines, a key step for keeping its oldest bomber in service into the 2050s.





Veterans

New in 2018: ‘Forever GI Bill’ changes take effect –

The new Forever GI Bill signed into law by President Trump earlier this year has multiple provisions that will roll out in 2018. Among them are changes to the Post-9/11 GI Bill for Purple Heart recipients, reservists and dependents — all of which start in August.