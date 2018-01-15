Aerotech News & Review


News

January 15, 2018
 

News Briefs – January 15, 2018

Visitors to Air Force Museum drop for third consecutive year

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force says the number of visitors to the southwest Ohio facility dropped for the third straight year.

The Dayton Daily News reports about 829,000 visitors came to the museum in 2017 compared to 850,000 the previous year. The museum reported nearly 860,000 visitors in 2015.

The museum has seen more than 1 million visitors in earlier years, largely drawn by events. There were about 150 fewer events in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Museum officials say they changed how they counted visitors in 2015 by only tracking people who passed through the security check-in point. It also stopped counting staff and volunteers.

Officials expect thousands of visitors in May for the opening of a new World War II bomber exhibit. AP
 

Jordan gets German military vehicles for border control

Germany’s defense minister says her country is delivering millions of dollars’ worth of equipment to Jordan’s military to improve the kingdom’s border surveillance.

Jordan borders Syria and Iraq, where Islamic State extremists held large areas until being pushed back in recent months by a U.S.-led military campaign. Jordan is a key ally in the battle against IS.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen attended a handover ceremony near Jordan’s capital, Amman, Jan. 14.

Germany is providing two training planes and dozens of military support vehicles to Jordan, worth a total of $22 million.

Von der Leyen says the equipment is meant to “improve mobility at the border,” as part of a plan to support Jordan.

She praised Jordan as an anchor of stability in a violence-wracked region. AP
 

Navy veteran sues S.C. hospital for cocaine misdiagnosis

A U.S. Navy veteran is suing a hospital that he says misdiagnosed him as being a cocaine addict instead of suffering from gallbladder and pancreas disease.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports Eric Walker has sued Dorn Veterans Hospital in Columbia, S.C., for its treatment of him when he went to the emergency room in May 2015 with severe abdominal pain.

The lawsuit filed in December says Walker’s urine sample was switched with that of another patient. It says Dorn discharged Walker and offered him pamphlets about treatment of substance abuse.

Attorney Todd Lyle says the 47-year-old Walker was treated several days later at Lexington Medical Center Hospital.
Walker is seeking unspecified damages.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Columbia likely will represent Dorn and the Veterans Administration. It declined comment. AP
 

Airbus in talks with German prosecutors to end jet probe

Airbus says it is in talks with German prosecutors to end their investigation into alleged irregularities in the sale of combat aircraft to Austria.

The aviation and defense company says that “once concluded, Airbus will disclose the result.”

The company described as “pure speculation” a report Jan. 13 by German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Airbus might avoid going to trial by paying a fine of 70-80 million euros ($85-97 million).

Munich prosecutors are investigating whether bribes were paid to secure the sale of 15 used Eurofighter Typhoon planes to Austria in 2003.

Separately, Airbus said it has been notified of an arbitration ruling in a case involving subsidiary Matra Defense, ordering it to pay 104 million euros for breach of contract in the 1992 sale of missiles to Taiwan. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 15, 2018

News VA publicly posts opioid prescription rates for all facilities – The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun publicly posting data on how frequently its doctors prescribe opioids to help with patients’ pain, in an effort to increase awareness about use of the problematic medications.   CENTCOM investigates video of truck shooting in Afghanistan –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear

Delta IV NROL-47 launched from Vandenberg

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear Team Vandenberg successfully launched a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Ai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Virgin Galactic conducts 7th glide test of spacecraft

Virgin Galactic says the latest glide test of its space tourism rocket plane was a success, nearly reaching the speed of sound high over California. The spaceship, named Unity, was carried aloft by its mother ship on Jan. 11 and released over the Mojave Desert. The craft was immediately put into a steep descent and...
 
Full Story »

 