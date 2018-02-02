Aerotech News & Review


Space

February 2, 2018
 

America’s premier space wing completes SBIRS baseline constellation

Airman 1st Class Holden S. Faul
Buckley AFB, Colo.

af-sbirs
“Nobody does what we do; other organizations and nations perform missile warning to some degree, but only the 460th Operations Group does so on a global scale every second of every single day,” said Capt. Ryan Griggs, 2nd Space Warning Squadron assistant director of operations at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo.

It’s no secret that the U.S. Air Force and the 460th Space Wing remain superior in global missile warning surveillance. Watching for heat signatures anywhere on the planet, these Airmen are responsible for detecting missile activity and warning both tactical and national-level decision makers of imminent threats.

On January 19, 2018, the U.S. Air Force Space Command, with help from partner agencies, launched the fourth Geosynchronous Satellite of the Space-Based Infrared System on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to ensure the United States’ abilities remain unmatched.

“This launch completed the baseline SBIRS constellation — Block 10 ground system, four GEO vehicles, and two Highly Elliptical Orbit payloads,” stated 1st Lt. Andrew R. Bathurst, 2nd SWS SBIRS Launch & Early On-Orbit Test operations lead. “This will allow the 460th OG to begin replacing the aging Defense Support Program constellation and allow SBIRS operators to collect on dimmer targets at a higher revisit rate.”

Team Buckley and AFSPC made an extreme effort in the completion of the SBIRS constellation. While the first two launches were in May 2011 and March 2013, the third and fourth launches were successfully launched within a year’s time.

“It has been an absolutely massive undertaking to launch two GEO satellites in one year,” stated Bathurst. “Throughout the history of the DSP and SBIRS programs, it has been very rare to have such a high-tempo launch schedule. A dedicated team of Airmen and contractor personnel worked tirelessly for the last two years to make this endeavor a success.”

The improved sensor flexibility and sensitivity of the newest SBIRS assets will enable the 460th Space Wing to provide enhanced missile warning to keep U.S. warfighters, the American people and our allies safe. Additionally, the United States will have a significantly enhanced ability to support the battlespace awareness and technical intelligence mission areas.

Two additional satellites, GEO-5 and GEO-6, are expected to launch sometime in the early 2020s to further enhance the 460th Space Wing’s capabilities.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 2, 2018

News Military test to shoot down dummy missile fails again – The U.S. military carried out an unsuccessful test to shoot down an incoming dummy missile from Hawaii Jan. 31, a U.S. official said, amid heightened concerns about North Korea’s developing missile and nuclear program.   Another U.S. Navy ballistic missile intercept reportedly fails in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 2, 2018

19th Air Force commander directs T-6 operational pause The 19th Air Force commander has issued an operational pause for all T-6 Texan II operations to ensure aircrew safety after a cluster of unexplained physiological events occurred at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Vance AFB, Okla., and Sheppard AFB, Texas, within the last week. Maj. Gen....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bob2

Flyovers: A uniquely American tradition

I stood in the middle of the street some years ago in Lancaster, as the local Veterans Day Parade was about to get underway and the power to get it rolling was in my right hand. After a year-long dream of mine and the help of m...
 
Full Story »

 