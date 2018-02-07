Aerotech News & Review


Technology

February 7, 2018
 

AFRL helps enable laser paint removal technology

Holly Jordan
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
University of Dayton Research Institute photograph by Dale Jackson University of Dayton Research Institute photograph by Dale Jackson

The newly-approved Robotic Laser Coating Removal System vaporizes paint in a self-contained process that significantly reduces environmental hazards to maintainers. AFRL contributed technical expertise to help enable the use of this technology for production F-16 aircraft.

Air Force Research Laboratory Materials Integrity engineers recently played a key role in enabling the safer and more efficient removal of paint from F-16 aircraft through the newly-adopted Robotic Laser Coating Removal System.

At the request of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Engineering Division, the research team, part of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, contributed technical expertise in the form of test coupon analysis, test procedure development and execution, and many forms of guidance and consultation throughout a seven-year effort that completely reimagined paint removal for certain types of metallic aircraft surfaces.  

Through this novel process a laser-equipped robotic arm—mapped individually and specifically to each aircraft—is moved over the vehicle surface, essentially vaporizing paint layer by layer. The process is completely contained, meaning all waste materials as well as potentially harmful chemicals are vacuumed into the tool. A vision system recognizes when the stripping reaches the appropriate stopping point.

It’s a completely automated process that removes the direct human element, both in terms of error and exposure. Instead, operators guide the effort from a computer console in a nearby control room.

“We provided support at the full spectrum and provided expertise so that they could do the right engineering due diligence,” said Structural Materials Evaluation Team Lead Jeff Calcaterra. He explained that the process brought with it challenges never before considered in traditional non-thermal paint removal. 

Because the paint is removed with a laser, as opposed to traditional mechanical or chemical methods, Calcaterra said the AFRL team had to take into consideration a whole new set of factors when developing test plans and evaluating the structural soundness of test specimens.

“We had three areas that we were very concerned with because this is a thermal process: Cadmium embrittlement (the formation of intermetallics on the material), the concern of thermal damage to the material itself, and thirdly, any relaxation of residual stress due to thermal effects,” he explained. “None of this is ever considered in any of the non-thermal processes.”

Paint removal is a common maintenance procedure for military aircraft and is performed for a variety of reasons, most notably for inspections and for repainting purposes. Typically, it is performed manually, with maintenance crews applying a chemical solution, performing media blasting, or by meticulously scraping or sanding off the paint. These procedures are time-consuming and create a large amount of potentially hazardous waste material. It is also labor-intensive, requiring teams of maintainers equipped with multiple types of safety gear.

Calcaterra explained that the laser de-paint process is much safer, significantly reducing the environmental hazards posed by chromium-based paint products. The fully-automated process does not require maintenance crews to be in the paint stripping area. And since the process is contained, waste is automatically removed to a collection area, requiring very little cleanup by human maintainers. As an added plus, the process is also faster, saving significant labor hours and associated costs. 

Although not every surface material is suitable for laser paint removal, the system is approved for use with specific types of aluminum and graphite epoxy composites with a service temperature greater than 350 degrees Fahrenheit. These materials constitute the outer moldline of the F-16. The system is currently being investigated for a number of other materials and air platforms as well, and AFRL will play a continuing role in these efforts. 

The Robotics Laser Coating Removal System has recently been approved for production F-16s and transitioned to the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, where it will be incorporated into the regular maintenance toolset for the platform.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 7, 2018

News U.S. bombing expands to Afghan province near Chinese border – U.S. Forces-Afghanistan has begun launching precision airstrikes in Northern Afghanistan in an effort to degrade the Taliban’s revenue streams, training facilities and support networks.   Will U.S. trade its new sub-launched cruise missile for Russian arms treaty compliance? – Under the recently released Nucle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 7, 2018

Japanese combat helicopter crashes in southern Japan Japanese troops on Feb. 6 found a body believed to be of the pilot of a military helicopter that crashed nose down, killing the co-pilot and burning down two houses and ripping the top floor off one of them. One resident of the house was injured slightly. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph

CH-53K demonstrates vehicle lift

Navy photograph A CH-53K King Stallion lifts a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a demonstration, Jan. 18, 2018. Using the single point hook, the helicopter hovered up to 100 feet for approximately 10 minutes while carrying t...
 
Full Story »

 