Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 9, 2018
 

DOD releases new for harassment prevention, response policy

On Feb. 8, the Department of Defense announced the release of DOD Instruction 1020.03, “Harassment Prevention and Response in the Armed Forces,” effective immediately. 

The comprehensive policy for service members addresses harassment, including sexual harassment and harassment through social media.

The policy strengthens and reaffirms the department’s position that it does not tolerate any kind of harassment by any service member, either in person or online.

The new policy supersedes DOD’s past policies on sexual harassment for service members and provides new procedures for all types of harassment prevention and response. Through a department-wide oversight framework, this policy increases leadership commitment and accountability and provides additional resources and requirements to protect service members. Preventive measures in the policy are set in place to identify and address problematic behaviors early, in an effort to prevent these behaviors from escalating. 

“Harassment is a part of a continuum of behaviors that have no place in our workforce. The policy issued today brings us one step closer to eliminating these behaviors from the Department of Defense.  My focus on this is unwavering,” said Robert L. Wilkie, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

In accordance with this policy, each service secretary and DOD component head is required to provide an implementation plan outlining steps and milestones in order to comply with this instruction. 

The Office of the Secretary of Defense will also realign under one office that will report directly to the undersecretary of personnel and readiness the organizations that oversee issues including sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, diversity and inclusion, drug demand reduction, and suicide prevention.

In collaboration with the service assistant secretaries of manpower and reserve affairs, the department will establish and convene the Defense Equal Opportunity Reform Group to assess and provide recommendations regarding the next steps to address the need for additional guidance.

The department’s policy strives to provide an atmosphere of dignity and respect and an environment free from discrimination, harassment and assault, to increase the readiness and lethality of the armed forces.  

Members of the DOD community who have been affected by sexual assault can access 24/7 anonymous support through the DOD Safe Helpline at safehelpline.org, or by calling 877-995-5247.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 9, 2018

News Senate reaches budget deal with huge defense boost – Senate leaders have reached a two-year deal that would set defense spending at $700 billion for 2018 and $716 billion for 2019.     Business Oshkosh lands Army’s next-gen Medium Tactical Vehicles contract, worth billions – The U.S. Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a $476.2 million...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 9, 2018

Myanmar’s place at U.S. military drills in Asia draws ire U.S. lawmakers are demanding Myanmar’s exclusion from U.S.-led military exercises in neighboring Thailand next week amid pressure for more American sanctions in response to atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar’s planned participation in the Cobra Gold exercise, which starts Feb. 13, comes as its security forces...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-pac3

Lockheed Martin receives $524 million contract for PAC-3 missiles

The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and P...
 
Full Story »

 