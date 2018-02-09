Aerotech News & Review


Space

February 9, 2018
 

LM invites innovators, entrepreneurs to join next space age

For the first time, Lockheed Martin has publicly released specifications for its satellite platforms with the goal of offering new opportunities for collaboration to companies aspiring to send innovative technologies to space.

As part of a new satellite innovation initiative called Lockheed Martin Open Space, and building on expertise from the more than 800 satellites Lockheed Martin has produced, the company is publishing technical details about the payload accommodation information for its flagship LM 2100 satellite platform, its LM 400 small satellite, and two variants of its new LM 50 nanosat series.

In an event yesterday in Silicon Valley, Lockheed Martin invited start-ups, researchers and established companies alike to propose technologies that could help solve some of today’s most pressing challenges in space. With numerous launches and hosted payload slots on the docket, the company is looking to collaborate with a new generation of companies to find opportunities to put innovations in orbit and beyond.

“Our goal with Lockheed Martin Open Space is twofold: first, to help more companies and innovators do amazing things in space, and second, to create new avenues for collaboration so we can move faster to tackle our customers’ most pressing challenges,” said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. “We’re not just offering launch slots, we’re ready to help new companies integrate their groundbreaking technologies with powerful satellite platforms. We believe there’s significant untapped potential out there waiting to be unleashed.”

The company is looking for non-proprietary technologies that will help protect, connect and inspire the world. Potential applications include helping first responders address crises faster, studying the environment, creating ultra-high-capacity communications links and adapting low-cost commercial technology to the punishing environments of space.

Interested companies or individuals can download the payload accommodation specifications at www.lockheedmartin.com/openspace and submit their concepts online. The submission page will be open from now through May 11. A team of Lockheed Martin experts will review each submission and follow up to discuss opportunities and provide feedback to submitters.

“We’re ready to explore and collaborate on new opportunities, and we’re challenging the best and brightest to join us,” said Ambrose. “Space isn’t just a place to go. It’s a place to do. So let’s get new innovators plugged in to tomorrow’s space opportunities. Let’s collaborate on the country’s toughest challenges. Let’s do great things in space together.”

The venerable LM 2100 is the foundation for more than 40 satellites in orbit today, including weather, missile warning and commercial communications satellites. The LM 400 is a reconfigurable bus that can go to LEO and GEO orbits and can be delivered as quickly as 24 months from order. The LM 50 is a small but powerful satellite series that can host a wide array of remote sensing, communications and scientific payloads.

For more information about Lockheed Martin’s family of satellites visit www.lockheedmartin.com/satellites.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 9, 2018

News Senate reaches budget deal with huge defense boost – Senate leaders have reached a two-year deal that would set defense spending at $700 billion for 2018 and $716 billion for 2019.     Business Oshkosh lands Army’s next-gen Medium Tactical Vehicles contract, worth billions – The U.S. Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a $476.2 million...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 9, 2018

Myanmar’s place at U.S. military drills in Asia draws ire U.S. lawmakers are demanding Myanmar’s exclusion from U.S.-led military exercises in neighboring Thailand next week amid pressure for more American sanctions in response to atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar’s planned participation in the Cobra Gold exercise, which starts Feb. 13, comes as its security forces...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-pac3

Lockheed Martin receives $524 million contract for PAC-3 missiles

The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and P...
 
Full Story »

 