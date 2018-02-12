Red Flag 18-1 in full swing at Nellis AFB

A KC-135 Stratotanker jet assigned to the 100 Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, takes off during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag is one of a series of advanced training programs administered by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to train aircrews.



A Royal Air Force members observes pre-flight checks on a Eurofighter Typhoon assigned to No. 11 Squadron, RAF Coningsby, during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. No. 11 Squadron is one of the oldest flying squadrons in the RAF.



An F-22 Raptor fighter jet assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., takes off during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag 18-1 gives military members an opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios in a training environment.



A Royal Air Force pilot prepares his gear before flying during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag provides pilots with real-time war scenarios.



An F-22 Raptor fighter jet assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., takes off toward the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag provides combat training in a degraded and operationally limited environment making the training missions as realistic as possible.



A Royal Air Force member supervises pre-flight checks during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag builds partnerships and interoperability among out allies and across multiple domains.



A B-1B Lancer bomber assigned to the 7th Bomber Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the U.S. and its allies.



Royal Air Force pilots perform pre-flight checks during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag provides realistic combat training in a contested degraded and operationally limited environment.



F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets take off for Red Flag 18-1 day operations over the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag missions are conducted on the 2.9 million acres of the Nevada Test and Training Range with 1,900 possible targets, realistic threat systems and opposing enemy forces.



A Royal Air Force crew chief gives a thumbs-up to the pilot before takeoff during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag provides ground crews with real-time war scenarios and helps them test their readiness capabilities.