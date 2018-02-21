Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

February 21, 2018
 

Vet Briefs February 21

Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor on way to Illinois

A veterans official says the remains of a sailor killed during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are being sent to Illinois for burial.

That comes after tests have identified remains of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Howard Backman, who was a 22-year-old serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it hit by torpedoes during the attack. He was among 429 crewmen killed.

Veterans Assistance Commission of Kane County superintendent Jacob Zimmerman tells The Beacon-News that Backman’s remains will be buried during the spring near a memorial stone already in place for him at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Ill. Backman was born in 1919 in Wilton, N.D., to a farming family who moved to the Chicago-area city of Aurora shortly after his 1938 enlistment in the Navy. AP



 

News

Headlines – February 21, 2018

News The war America isn’t fighting – Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter tells us about his Pentagon plan to counter Russia — and why both Obama and Trump have failed to execute it.   Russia warns U.S. not to ‘play with fire’ in Syrian conflict – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the Trump administration...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 21, 2018

Failed missile test off of Kauai costs the U.S. $130 million The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says the total cost of a failed missile test off of Kauai was $130 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Feb. 17 that a missile failed to intercept an air-dropped intermediate-range target missile during a Jan. 31 demonstration off of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin completes assembly on Arabsat’s newest communications satellite

Lockheed Martin photograph Technicians at Lockheed Martin prepare the Arabsat-6A satellite for shipment to Sunnyvale, Calif., for testing. A new, high-capacity communications satellite that will deliver TV, internet and mobile ...
 
Full Story »

 