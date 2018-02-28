Aerotech News & Review


Business

February 28, 2018
 

Sikorsky signs with San Diego fire-rescue air ops to deliver S-70i Firehawk

sikorsky-firehawk
On Feb. 27, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, signed to deliver one S-70i™ Black Hawk helicopter in a baseline configuration to the city of San Diego at the 2018 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo in Las Vegas.

Wildland fires have spread more rapidly than ever observed in the past resulting in a year-round fire season in San Diego.  “The Firehawk® configuration of the Black Hawk greatly exceeds San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s current aerial firefighting capabilities,” said Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief for the City of San Diego. “The FIREHAWK is capable of increased water delivery (1,000 gallons) and enhanced performance (aircrew safety).  The more water rapidly dropped by helicopter vastly improves the odds of extinguishing a fire more quickly and is critical in protecting lives and property in San Diego.”

The S-70i variant of the Firehawk helicopter is an upgrade from the widely used S-70A, and includes wide chord rotor blades for increased payload and maneuverability, enhanced engine power, a stronger airframe, digital cockpit with flight management system for enhanced situational awareness and an Integrated Vehicle Health Management System to monitor the aircraft’s operational health.  Among improved safety features, the S-70i aircraft includes a terrain and obstacle avoidance system that alerts aircrew to the proximity of potential hazards on the ground.

San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Air Operations helicopters respond to more than 400 emergencies and log between 400 and 500 hours of flight per year.  The new Firehawk helicopter will allow increased mobility and response time to fires and other crises.

“Thanks to its proven multi-role platform and military design, the rugged FIREHAWK is able to sustain the physical stress of aerial firefighting.  The Firehawk will also provide the city of San Diego with the ability to safely carry out other life-saving missions,” said Sikorsky President Dan Schultz. “We are thrilled that the City of San Diego has chosen Sikorsky’s Firehawk helicopter.  We welcome the men and women of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Air Operations to the Firehawk family.”

Sikorsky supports the critical mission of the San Diego Fire Department with an all new S-70i Firehawk aircraft. Customers can order aircraft with mission specific kits and accessories customized to specific preferences.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 28, 2018

News Pentagon probes cost overruns, delays at StratCom’s new $1.3 billion HQ – The Department of Defense is investigating cost overruns and scheduling delays in the construction of U.S. Strategic Command’s massive new $1.3 billion headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Neb.     Business Trump, Boeing reach handshake agreement to cap Air Force One...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 28, 2018

U.S. sailor killed by helicopter blade was a flight surgeon The military says a U.S. sailor who died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at a Southern California base was a flight surgeon from Florida. Officials say Navy Lt. James A. Mazzuchelli died at a hospital Feb. 24 after being hit three days...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark

Innovation, National Defense Strategy, the future: CSAF at the Air Warfare Symposium

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks about innovation during the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2018. In today’s complex ...
 
Full Story »

 