March 5, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman to supply space navigation system to SyL

NG-SSL
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from Space Systems Loral to supply its space navigation system for a next-generation satellite constellation.

Northrop Grumman will deliver its Scalable Space Inertial Reference Unit (Scalable SIRU™) to SSL, to enable spacecraft attitude control and sensor pointing/stabilization.

“Our Scalable SIRU is very well-suited for commercial satellite applications,” said Dean Ebert, vice president, navigation and positioning systems, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “We are committed to offering our customers a variety of options to meet their specific mission needs through our versatile Scalable SIRU family of products.”

Northrop Grumman’s Scalable SIRU is the industry standard for high-precision, long-life attitude control solutions supporting commercial, government and civil space missions. The Scalable SIRU has proven its performance during numerous space missions, including NASA’s MESSENGER mission to orbit Mercury and Cassini’s journey to Saturn. At the heart of the Scalable SIRU is Northrop Grumman’s patented hemispherical resonator gyro, which has been used in space without a mission failure for more than 40 million operating hours.



 

