Headlines – March 19, 2018

News

U.S. helicopter crashes in western Iraq –

A U.S. military helicopter has crashed in western Iraq with seven service members on board, U.S. officials said March 15.



Navy identifies aviators killed in Super Hornet crash –

Navy officials have identified the two aviators killed March 14 when their F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed on final approach to Naval Air Station Key West in Florida.





Business

Taiwan renews interest in F-35 to counter Chinese first strike –

Taiwan has flagged continued interest in the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet, possibly as part of an upcoming new round of arms purchases from the United States.



Controversy in South Korea: Rivals decry Boeing consultant hire –

Boeing’s rivals in a South Korean tender for maritime patrol aircraft are crying foul over the U.S. aerospace giant’s hiring of a former high-ranking official at the agency in charge of the procurement.



European firms challenge Boeing in South Korea maritime patrol aircraft tender –

U.S. and European aircraft makers are gearing up for South Korea’s $1.8 billion contest to acquire new maritime patrol aircraft.



Qatar signs $3.7 billion deal for NH90 helicopters –

Qatar has signed a €3 billion (U.S. $3.7 billion) deal to buy 28 NH90 helicopters, the manufacturers said March 14.



Shipbuilders split on German-ness of new combat ship –

Germany’s planned acquisition of a new frigate-like warship has triggered an industry debate that goes something like this: Will the vessels be German enough?



Czech minister puts hold on Israeli radar deal over NATO concerns –

The Czech Ministry of Defence will not sign a much-awaited contract to purchase eight ELM-2084 multimission radars from Israel’s IAI Elta Systems unless the radars are interoperable with NATO’s air defense system, according to Defence Minister Karla Slechtova.



Kratos cleared to market Mako ‘unmanned wingman’ internationally –

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has been granted approval by the U.S. government to market its UTAP-22 Mako ‘unmanned wingman’ internationally, it announced March 13.





Defense

Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault on U.S. military bases –

Congress reacted March 15 to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.



So long, platoon sergeants! Army begins turning AIT instructors into drill sergeants –

Following the decision to do away with the advanced individual training platoon sergeant, the Army began remaking those instructors into drill sergeants on March 16, according to a release from the Army.



Milley: Army is pushing to get two-thirds of its brigades ready to deploy at any minute –

The Army is working to pull itself out of a readiness crisis after almost two decades of continuous combat, coupled with waves of build-ups and drawdowns.



Former Fitzgerald XO: Navy crew members battling PTSD after fatal collision –

Many crew members of the destroyer Fitzgerald who survived the warship’s catastrophic collision with a merchant vessel last summer are experiencing post-traumatic stress after returning to sea, according to the ship’s former second-in-command.



Air Force ups support for allies in Europe, keeps close eye on Russia –

The four-star general in charge of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa on March 15 highlighted recent deployments and exercises meant to show support for European allies.





Veterans

Restored World War II bomber Memphis Belle is moved into Ohio museum –

The fabled World War II bomber Memphis Belle has been moved into its new home at an Ohio museum after years of restoration work, but won’t go on public display until May.



After waiting more than 70 years, World War II veteran and POW, now 94, receives Purple Heart –

On April 11, 1944, Staff Sgt. Edward Mims and five other men from the 566th Bombardment Squadron of the 8th Army Air Force narrowly escaped their B-24 Liberator just moments before it burst into flames over Nazi Germany.