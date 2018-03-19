New Lockheed Martin readiness contract strengthens sustainment industry

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a seven-year, $3.53 billion contract to globally sustain more than 300,000 fielded Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations, including live-fire ranges and instrumentation systems.

The Army Contracting Command–Orlando, in support of the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation awarded the Army TADSS Maintenance Program (ATMP) contract.

ATMP allows maintainers to use mobile devices with advanced management information technology to efficiently and effectively track and maintain a wide range of training systems. This allows the Army to have maximum operational awareness and make informed decisions using on-demand access to accurate, complete and timely data.

“Lockheed Martin is proud of the trust and confidence the Army shows in us by selecting us to provide a worldwide, integrated, one-stop training systems maintenance and sustainment program,” said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. “Along with supporting efficient readiness and training, ATMP will maintain thousands of jobs supporting direct TADSS sustainment, while bolstering other jobs across the U.S. in the TADSS supply chain.”

This contract brings together Lockheed Martin with teammates PULAU Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, and several large and small businesses, which specialize in TADSS maintenance and sustainment, through a mobile, technology-enabled workforce. The ATMP contract will employ thousands of people when fully implemented.