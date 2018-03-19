News Briefs – March 19, 2018

Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq

All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said March 16 in a written statement.

The aircraft crashed in western Iraq a day earlier, said the officials, who insisted on speaking anonymously to release details of the crash before they were made public.

The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the Pentagon said.

“This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, director of operations in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

The helicopter was used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue and was shifting from one location to another when it went down March 15 afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and coalition members secured the scene.

The names of those killed would be released after next of kin are notified, the statement added.

New York City officials announced March 16 that two of those killed were longtime members of the city’s Fire Department — Lt. Christopher Raguso and fire marshal Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis. They were “truly two of New York City’s bravest,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers on Twitter March 16 for the families of service members killed, saying he was thinking of the “brave troops,” and adding that “their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten.”

The U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria have an outpost in Qaim, which is located near the Syrian border. The anti-IS campaign accelerated through much of last year, as coalition and Iraqi forces battled to take back a string of cities and towns.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over IS in Mosul in July. In the following months, Iraqi forces retook a handful of other IS-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by IS — Rawah, near the border with Syria.

The U.S.-led coalition has continued to work with Iraq and Syrian Democratic Forces to shore up the border region to make sure that foreign fighters and insurgents can’t move freely across the region. AP



Navy’s new attack submarine named Colorado joins the fleet

The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine, the USS Colorado, joined the fleet March 17 in a ceremony at Connecticut’s Naval Submarine Base.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a “marvel of technology and innovation.” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, said the people of Colorado are remarkably proud this submarine will silently protect the nation’s interests.

Annie Mabus, the daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel at the end of the ceremony, which is a Navy tradition.

The 377-foot-long sub weighs about 7,800 tons submerged. It can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops. It has two large tubes that can launch six Tomahawk missiles each.

It’s the first attack submarine where sailors use an Xbox gaming system controller to maneuver the photonics masts, which replaced periscopes, according to Cmdr. Reed Koepp, the Colorado’s commanding officer. Other submarines have joysticks.

Koepp leads 130 men. Women serve on submarines but they haven’t been assigned to the Colorado. One-fifth of submarine crews are integrated.

It took submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia to build the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarines.

Attack submarines are built in a partnership between General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. They cost about $2.7 billion apiece.

Joseph Walsh, who oversees the Virginia-class program at Electric Boat, said building the Colorado over the past five years was an incredibly complex task that required a team effort between the shipbuilders, crew and the Navy.

It’s the fourth U.S. Navy ship named Colorado. Navy officials, politicians, shipbuilders, local community leaders and guests of the crew attended the ceremony. AP