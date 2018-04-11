Hunter laid to rest after 50 years MIA

U.S. Air Force Col. Edgar “Felton” Davis, an RF-4C Phantom navigator during the Vietnam War, was laid to rest after 50 years deceased with full military honors April 6, 2018, in his hometown of Goldsboro, N.C.

Davis was shot down over Laos Sept. 17, 1968 during a reconnaissance mission while assigned to 11th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron under the 432nd Tactical Reconnaissance Wing and was declared deceased when the first search for his remains yielded no results. The Defense Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency discovered Davis’ remains in December 2017.

The funeral was held at the Providence United Methodist Church while the burial was held at the Eastern Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery where his children, siblings and other family members paid their respects and honored their loved one’s life.

“We would like to thank the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the other organizations that played a part in Felton’s case over the last 50 years,” said Col. Alan Davis, son of Col. Felton Davis. “The journey to bring our father home was long, and with gaps, but their work spans years and we would like to thank the individuals who kept looking and made this closure possible.”

Between 2001 and 2015, recovery teams searched for Davis’ remains six times, however, only personal effects were found.

A Laotian villager reached out regarding an American service member’s remains in 2015. He said his father had found the pilot and buried him many years ago. The DPAA collected evidence which after analysis matched the Davis family.

Davis supported a legacy committed to reconnaissance missions while assigned to the 432nd TRW. Today, the 432nd Wing executes similar persistent attack and reconnaissance missions via Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

“It’s an incredible honor to be here,” said Lt. Col. David, 50th ATKS commander. “I believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… after 50 years of being declared missing-in-action we’ve finally been able to bring a Hunter home. To see the relief in his family’s eyes and the release of all those years is an incredible experience.”

Today, there are more than 1,600 American service members and civilians still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. The DPAA continues the search to bring every POW/MIA home.

