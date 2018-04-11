Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 11, 2018
 

Raytheon to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Raytheon has been awarded a U.S. Army contract to demonstrate the company’s commercially available mobile intelligence platform that will allow soldiers to quickly collect and access information on the battlefield.  
         
This commercial laptop-based platform, called the FoXTEN, may be considered as a future mobile component of the Army’s Distributed Common Ground System. DCGS is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system that enables deployed soldiers to collect, process and display intelligence information from a variety of sources and sensors. The Army is upgrading their existing DCGS system with a series of new components and capabilities, including the mobile platform.

“Our soldiers need real-time access to intelligence and surveillance data, and FoXTEN is designed to get that information to and from the most remote edges of the battlefield,” said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “We’ll be bringing our deep experience integrating the best commercial software into a system our soldiers can trust to keep them constantly aware of threats and give them the advantage they need to win on any battlefield.”

Under the contract awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Raytheon will demonstrate the company’s FoXTEN software product, which can be loaded onto a commercially procured laptop and easily deployed and used by soldiers operating in the field. FoXTEN quickly connects warfighters to intelligence from various sources, giving them the real time information they need to make mission decisions across all battle domains. FoXTEN, when loaded onto a laptop, is lightweight, requires little power and can operate at low-transmission speeds.

“Our system is intuitive, easy to use and only takes eight hours of training compared to the current system,” said Probert. “It’s also completely open, allowing the Army to integrate new capabilities from any developer. The system is designed from the ground up to be easily upgraded so our soldiers always have the best technology and intelligence in their hands.”

The Army will conduct a series of operational tests of the FoXTEN software over the next year before making a final procurement decision.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 10, 2018

News Trump urged to hit Syria harder this time, despite risks – More forcible response could provoke escalation of conflict.   More shows canceled as Air Force Thunderbirds mourn lost pilot – The Thunderbirds have canceled two more shows in the wake of the crash that killed one of its pilots.     Business Major...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 11, 2018

U.S. carrier sails in disputed sea as China shows own force A U.S. aircraft carrier is sailing through the disputed South China Sea in the latest display of America’s military might after China built a string of islands with military facilities in the strategic sea it claims almost in its entirety. The U.S. Navy flew...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Navy photograph

Lockheed Martin, Cobham team to develop next gen jammer

Navy photograph The Next Generation Jammer Low-Band jamming pod will address Electronic Attack capabilities against advanced and emerging threats. Lockheed Martin and Cobham are joining forces for the Next Generation Jammer Low...
 
Full Story »

 