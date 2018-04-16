Headlines – April 16, 2018

News

F-22 Raptor came to a rest on its belly during major mishap April 13 at NAS Fallon –

An F-22A Raptor belonging to Elmendorf Air Force Base’s 3rd Wing was involved in a major mishap this weekend. Details remain sketchy and are likely to change, but a source told The War Zone that the jet may have retracted its gear too early during takeoff, with the aircraft slamming back down on the runway at relatively high speed and skidding its way to a stop. Thankfully the pilot was able to egress from the aircraft without major injuries.



Leadership failures in Navy pilot training squadrons led to Tennessee T-45 crash –

The Navy’s official investigation into the Oct. 1 crash in rural Tennessee of a T-45C Goshawk from Training Squadron 7 concluded the crash was the fault of the instructor pilot, even though at the time of impact, he wasn’t at the controls.





UK was the one to put the brakes on drone demo project, industry says –

British and French industry were disappointed after their offer to build a technology demonstrator for a combat drone was put on hold, mainly by the U.K., Eric Trappier, chairman of the Gifas trade body, said April 12.



Boeing establishes joint venture with Saudi Arabian Military Industries for aircraft maintenance –

Chicago-based Boeing and state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries signed March 30 a memorandum of agreement to develop a new joint venture aiming to localize more than 55 percent of the maintenance, repair and overhaul services for fixed and rotary-wing military aircraft in the Kingdom.



Germany fears steeper Tornado costs after the UK ditches its planes –

German defense officials brace themselves for the reality of maintaining a dwindling fleet of aircraft.





Will new retirement system entice more service members to leave early? Officials are watching –

Service personnel chiefs told lawmakers April 13 are watching how the new Blended Retirement System affects retention.



Pentagon creates new position to help guide software acqusition, F-35 development –

The Defense Department is creating a new position to help formulate its software strategy and ensure that the Pentagon keeps pace with commercial advancements — and his most important job will be overseeing the F-35 joint strike fighter’s agile software strategy.



How Army plans to improve its friendly force tracking –

The U.S. Army is accelerating its Joint Battle Command-Platform, which provides friendly forces awareness information known as blue force tracking.



Better tech needed before UAVs can autonomously avoid other aircaft, admiral says –

The U.S. Navy will deploy its first two MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance aircraft by the end of 2018 without sense-and avoid radars that would give the planes limited autonomy to avoid other aircraft, says a rear admiral who hopes that upgrade will be ready by 2021.



Navy F/A-18 Legacy Hornets have taken their last cruise aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier –

The Navy’s F/A-18 ‘Legacy’ Hornets have made their final cruise aboard an aircraft carrier. VFA-34 “Blue Blasters” had the honor of putting the F/A-18C through its final operational deployment aboard the USS Carl Vinson, which just returned from a three-month cruise. During that deployment, the Carl Vinson made history by being the first American aircraft carrier to make a port visit in Vietnam.



Portion of A-10 fleet to move into backup status in lead up to fiscal 2025 –

The Air Force expects it will have to ground a portion of the A-10 fleet in the years running up to fiscal year 2025, as the life of their wings runs out, but the service believes it will not affect operations.



Infantry, pilots coordinate attacks across states while testing ‘plug-and-play’ sims model –

It’s part of a larger effort to create a “plug-and-play” model for battalion- and squadron-sized units to use at any time and in any place.





Paul Allen’s expedition team discovers third WWII shipwreck in a month –

The expedition crew of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has discovered yet another Navy ship that was previously lost to history.



Pair helps deceased WWII veteran get the honor he deserved –

Mike Shults never knew Howard Knowles. But his passion for helping a fellow veteran 23 years after Knowles’ death has led to the war hero finally getting the military benefits he earned and helped his family know what happened to his remains.



VA loan property requirements: 8 rules to remember when choosing your next home –

When discussing the minimum property requirements for a home under the VA loan program, three words often come up: “safe, sound and sanitary.”



Louisiana veterans advocate for medical cannabis –

Four veterans representing countless others have been sticking their necks out to advocate for the legalization of medical cannabis in Louisiana.



Deported veteran becomes US citizen after California pardon –

A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans drew widespread attention to his cause became a U.S. citizen Friday, giving immigration advocates a rare reason to celebrate.