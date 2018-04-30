Aerotech News & Review


Defense

April 30, 2018
 

New Army aircraft will be durable, lethal, unmanned for modern conflicts

Tags:
David Vergun
Army News
Army photograph by Sgt. Connor Mendez Army photograph by Sgt. Connor Mendez

Soldiers ride in a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an exercise in Lithuania, May 20, 2016. Helicopters such as these must all be modernized if the Army wants to stay competitive, say senior Army leaders. The Army has created the Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team to help further its Future Vertical Lift modernization priority.

What Army aviation needs now is an aircraft that “can cut through an integrated air defense network and overcome anti-access, area-denial threats to dominate the corridor for the maneuver force to flow through,” said Brig. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, director of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team.

The aircraft that promises to do just that, he said, is Future Vertical Lift. Four categories of Future Vertical Lift aircraft are in the science and technology stage of development now, he said.

Rugen provided a research, development and engineering update April 27, during the 2018 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Nashville, Tenn.

The general described the four categories of FVL that will help the Army achieve its aviation goals for the future.

The future unmanned aircraft system, category 1, will actually be a family of UAS types. They will be built to operate in dangerous airspaces and in degraded environmental conditions, he said.

Advanced UAS, category 2, “will be the premier targeting and electronic attack assets in a phase 3 fight, by surveilling, protecting and attacking across multiple spectrums,” he said. A “phase 3 fight” means offensive combat operations.

A future reconnaissance attack aircraft, category 3, will be built, as its name suggests, to perform attack and reconnaissance missions, and to engage in electronic warfare, Rugen said.

Furthermore, this category 3 aircraft will “be sized to hide in the radar clutter and operate in [the] canyons of megacities,” he said.
A future long-range assault aircraft, category 4, will be built for lift, assault and medevac, he said.

While specific requirements have not yet been crafted, all FVL will, in general terms, be intuitive to operate and be built to outperform current aircraft in speed, low radar signature, payload, survivability, agility, and lethality, he said. And, of course, it must also be affordable.

Furthermore, all FVL will need to be capable of being launched from a field environment without a runway, he said.

All categories of FVL will also be optionally manned, he emphasized. This means that even the FVLs that have a manned cockpit will be able to operate without the pilot — they can be remotely piloted. All must be able to team with other manned and unmanned aircraft.

Of great importance is that all FVLs will include modular open systems architectures, so that future component add-ons from any industry will be compatible.

Although there are four categories of FVL, none has greater priority over the others. All are top priorities, he said.

Currently, the FVL CFT team is receiving emerging need statements from deployed units regarding attributes needed in the FVL.

About the team
The FVL CFT team consists of experts from across the science and technology communities, requirements writers, program managers, testers, evaluators, contract writers, material experts, planners, programmers and budgeters, logisticians, maintainers and aviators from all components as well as from U.S. Army Special Operations Command — and even some coalition partners, he said.

Also, there are some Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division on the CFT, himself included. Rugen’s second hat is deputy commander for support at the 7th Infantry Division.

To be on the team, every member must be flexible, agile, and innovative, he said.

“We don’t have the indulgence of more time,” he added, meaning that the team will compress the time it takes to move from requirements to fielding. “Speed will be our discriminating factor. It’s not just about speed of innovation, it’s about speed of delivering these capabilities to the force. We have to erase any advantage any potential adversary can have. It’s my highest priority.”

The goal of the CFT is to greatly reduce the delivery time of a standard program of record, anywhere from eight to 15 years, and to move quickly from requirements to the assembly line.

Maj. Gen. William K. Gayler, commander of U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, said FVL is a capability, but not an end-all capability. The Army is doing much to prepare for the future.

“To get leap-ahead lethality, you must have a robust network, long-range precision fires, Soldier lethality, next-generation combat vehicles, and air and missile defense,” he said.

Even with the best outcomes in those six Army modernization priorities, Soldiers must still be trained to operate against peer threats in situations where satellites go down, cyber capabilities degrade, and precision instruments jam.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 30, 2018

News DOD: At least 126 bases report water contaminants linked to cancer, birth defects – The water at or around 126 military installations contains potentially harmful levels of perfluorinated compounds, which have been linked to cancers and developmental delays for fetuses and infants, the Pentagon has found.     Business France says it will consider...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 30, 2018

Greece approves 1.2 billion-euro US deal for F-16 fighters A panel of senior Greek government and military officials has approved a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.45 billion) deal to upgrade more than half of the country’s American-made F-16 fighter planes. Officials say the deal approved by the Greek cabinet on April 28 will give 85 of Greece’s fleet...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-uzbekistan

Boeing, Uzbekistan Airways finalize order for 787-8 Dreamliner

Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, announced April 30 the finalization of an order for one 787-8 Dreamliner, valued at $239 million at current list prices.   Uzbekistan Airways curre...
 
Full Story »

 