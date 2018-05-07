Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 7, 2018
 

Navy announces establishment of U.S. 2nd Fleet

navy-2nd-fleet
Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John Richardson, announced the establishment of U.S. 2nd Fleet during a change of command ceremony for U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) in Norfolk, Va., May 4.

Second Fleet will exercise operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and northern Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, it will plan and conduct maritime, joint and combined operations and will train, certify and provide maritime forces to respond to global contingencies. Commander, 2nd Fleet will report to USFF.

“Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we’re back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex,” said Richardson. “That’s why today, we’re standing up Second Fleet to address these changes, particularly in the north Atlantic.”

Second Fleet was disestablished in 2011 and many of its personnel, assets and responsibilities were merged into USFF.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 7, 2018

News As fatal aviation crashes reach 6-year high, Pentagon says ‘this is not a crisis’ – Fatal military aviation accidents have reached a six-year high, in both the number of accidents and the number of pilots and crews killed, a Military Times investigation has found.   Trump’s military parade gets support from House Republicans –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 7, 2018

Navy wants to triple size of Fallon training range in Nevada The Navy wants to more than triple the size of its training range near Fallon in west-central Nevada, a move that would cut off public access to the federal land in five counties. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Bureau of Land Management...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-Mars

Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight official on its way to Mars

On May 5, Lockheed Martin Space continued its Mars heritage when the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) spacecraft launched at 4:05 a.m., PDT, aboard a United Launch Allianc...
 
Full Story »

 