Soaring through the skies during RF-A 18-1

A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron based at Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska May 2, 2018. The aircraft were participating in a training sortie as part of RED FLAG-Alaska 18-1 which takes place in the skies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex in Interior Alaska.