May 9, 2018
 

Soaring through the skies during RF-A 18-1

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla

A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron based at Kadena Air Base, Japan, moves into position to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2018. The 18 AGRS were participating in a training sortie during which they replicate enemy forces’ tactics, techniques and procedures.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska flies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex May 2, 2018. RED FLAG-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement enabling all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska flies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex May 2, 2018. The 354th Fighter Wing is currently hosting the first of four RED FLAG-Alaska exercises this year. In this iteration we have assets and personnel from more than a dozen units and two of our sister services participating.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska flies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex May 2, 2018. RED FLAG-Alaska is a joint, multi-national exercise hosted several times a year and serves as an opportunity for joint and multi-national units to train with the 18 AGRS.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla

A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron based at Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska May 2, 2018. The aircraft were participating in a training sortie as part of RED FLAG-Alaska 18-1 which takes place in the skies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex in Interior Alaska.



 

News

Headlines – May 9, 2018

News Did military hide real mission of the Niger ambush from Congress? – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing the military of hiding from Congress its true mission in a Niger ambush last October that ended in the deaths of four American Green Berets.   DOD exploring medevac options for special operations forces within Yemen...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 9, 2018

Two Marines shot during live-fire training exercise – The U.S. Marine Corps says two Marines were shot during a live-fire training exercise at a Southern California base involving hundreds of troops. The military says both were airlifted May 6 from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at the Twentynine Palms base east of San...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

Second phase of Light Attack Experiment underway

Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner A Beechcraft AT-6B Wolverine experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 31, 2017. The AT-6 is participating in the U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment (OA-X)...
 
Full Story »

 