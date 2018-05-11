Boeing details more than $54 million in grants, philanthropic investments

Boeing announced on May 9 details for $54 million in grants and philanthropic sponsorships to nonprofits in the United States and around the globe.

As part of the company’s pledge to invest in local communities following the enactment of the tax reform legislation, the investments include new or accelerated partnerships with organizations that improve STEM education, enhance transition and health services for veterans and their families, and enrich local communities.

“This investment is yet another example of how Boeing is putting tax reform to work,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Already, we have expanded our ‘Dollars for Doers’ matching program to reward employees who give their time and resources in support of causes important to them. With these additional charitable and philanthropic contributions, we are on track to surpass $200 million in total community giving in 2018. That’s a significant sum and shows how our company is driving innovation, supporting our people and improving Boeing communities around the world.”

The investment package will help launch Boeing’s new “First to Mars” initiative – a comprehensive experiential learning framework that encourages interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and inspires the next generation to see the future in space as their future with Boeing. Charitable dollars will also support the national scaling of innovative veterans’ health and wellness programs administered by the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the National Center for Veterans Services (NCVS). Funds have also been allocated for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and TreePeople to assist with tree reforestation efforts on the U.S. West Coast following the devastating 2017 wildfire season.

The accelerated grant and sponsorship payments enabled by this investment will provide the company and recipient organizations with greater flexibility in funding future philanthropic activities.

“Given that Boeing is already an exceptional supporter of the Kennedy Center, these most recent gifts are a welcome and exceedingly generous surprise,” said Deborah F. Rutter, President of the Kennedy Center. “With these gifts, Boeing has signaled its deep belief in the bright future that lies ahead as the Kennedy Center moves towards the opening of The REACH in 2019, and our 50th anniversary in 2021. Through inspired leadership giving, Boeing is a vital and valued supporter in helping the Center to realize its mission as the nation’s cultural center.”

As part of the broader tax reform package, Boeing officials said the company would introduce additional charitable investment and employee benefits programs throughout 2018.

The announcement also coincides with the launch of the 2018 Boeing Global Engagement Portfolio – the annual document that takes an in-depth look at the company’s philanthropic and charitable impact throughout the year. Within its pages are highlights of Boeing’s numerous activities that inspire tomorrow’s innovators, support veterans and military families, and build dynamic, thriving communities.

“From Seattle to Singapore, Dallas to Delhi and places in between, Boeing and our more than 140,000 employees are building the future and inspiring the dreamers and doers of tomorrow,” said John Blazey, vice president, Boeing Global Engagement. “With the depth and breadth of our employees’ skills and passion for giving, our professional networks and partnerships, and our financial resources, Boeing drives positive and meaningful change in myriad communities around the globe.”

The Global Engagement Portfolio highlights include:

* In 2017, Boeing employees volunteered 400,000 hours in their communities – the equivalent of more than 16,600 days.

* More than 400 Boeing employees and retirees mentored more than 10,000 students during the 2018 FIRST Robotics season.

* Boeing employs more than 20,000 veterans representing ~ 15% of our total workforce.

* Since 1992, Boeing commercial airplanes have delivered a total of 1.6M pounds of food and supplies worth more than $17M via our Humanitarian Delivery Flight program.

Boeing Grant Recipients:

* A Better Chance, Inc.

* Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

* Academy for Urban School Leadership

* Chicago Cubs Baseball Club LLC – Veterans Home & Away

* American Bar Association Young Lawyers

* The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

* District of Columbia College Access Program

* The National Ability Center

* Engineers Without Borders

* The National World War II Museum

* Hostage US Inc.

* The Nature Conservancy

* Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

* Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

* Museum of Science & Industry, Chicago

* TreePeople

* National Academy Foundation

* Tsinghua Education Foundation-Schwarzman Scholars

* National Center for Veterans Studies – The University of Utah

* Washington University in St. Louis

* Out & Equal Workplace Advocates

* Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

* The George W. Bush Institute

* The HistoryMakers