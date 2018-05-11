Headlines – May 11, 2018

News

Military aviation mishap panel receives House Armed Services’ blessing –

A proposed commission to review spiking military aviation mishaps and physiological episodes is on track to become part of the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the annual defense policy bill.



Europe sticking to Iran deal, despite U.S. pullout –

Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the EU called on Iran to stay committed to the accord after Donald Trump said the United States would withdraw, while Trump’s Middle Eastern allies praised his decision.



Mattis: U.S. left nuclear deal due to Iranian military aggression, missile testing –

Defense Secretary James Mattis stressed it was Tehran’s aggressive military behavior – from ballistic missile testing to its intervention in the Syrian civil war to financially and militarily supporting terrorists to threatening maritime commerce across the Middle East – that factored into President Donald Trump’s decision this week to walk away from the nuclear agreement with Iran.





Business

Remember that list of KC-46 problems? Here’s how they’re getting fixed –

Boeing’s KC-46 program manager has vowed to fix a critical technical issue before delivery of the first tanker this summer, and a fix appears to be within grasp, he told reporters May 10.



Six predictions on how a new strategy could change what the Pentagon buys –

During a speech at Johns Hopkins University in January 2018, Jim Mattis, the secretary of defense, unveiled an updated version of a Pentagon document called the National Defense Strategy.



Peruvian LPD completes first sea trials –

The first domestically manufactured landing platform dock for the Peruvian Navy, BAP Pisco, successfully completed its initial sea trials in April.



Thales kicks off production on supersonic missile-tracking sensor –

Production has begun for the Sea Fire digital radar, a naval sensor designed to track new weapons including supersonic missiles, Thales said.



Turkey threatens U.S. over bill seeking to halt weapons sales –

A U.S. bill that would halt weapons sales to Turkey risks terminating all procurement deals between the two NATO allies, according to Turkish officials and procurement official. But a U.S. diplomatic source is downplaying the impact of the move, saying it would not be the end of a decades-long defense and security alliance.



L3 looks overseas in push to become ‘sixth prime’ –

L3 Technologies continues to make massive changes to its personnel and portfolio as the company attempts to become the “sixth prime” contractor.





Defense

House panel adopts $716 billion defense authorization plan –

The House Armed Services Committee overwhelmingly approved plans for a $716 billion defense authorization bill for fiscal 2019 which includes a big boost in military end strength, the largest military pay raise in nine years and few of the contentious fights that have dominated defense debates in recent years.



Special operators predict AC-130J will be ‘most requested’ aircraft –

“That’s the sound America makes when she’s angry.”



Trump confused about military pay, says troops received no raise for a decade –

Speaking to a crowd of military spouses on May 9, President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed that his administration gave service members their first pay raise in 10 years, a moment he was “proud” to oversee.



Mattis, Dunford defend strategy: Afghan force smaller but better –

Yes, Afghan forces are shrinking even as violence grows, but that smaller force is better trained, better advised, and better at taking the offensive against the Taliban, the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs told the Senate.



Properly equipping women for combat roles will ‘take some time,’ says the military’s top general –

As more women join combat-coded units, they are finding that there’s not enough properly-fitted equipment or armor there to support them, defense appropriators told Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford Wednesday.



Army’s new weapon: ‘Enemy can’t see we’re targeting him until we pull the trigger’ –

The Army has figured out how to lift the fog of war, or at least see through it.



Could you soon carry a submachine gun on mission? The Army is interested –

If a recent request by the Army’s soldier weapons office is met, some soldiers could be carrying a 9mm submachine gun such as an Uzi or Heckler & Koch MP5.



The details of the CMP’s upcoming Army surplus M1911 pistol sale are finally here –

After months of waiting, the Civilian Marksmanship Program released the date, price, and details of the first sale from its Army surplus M1911 pistol cache.



So long, 5.56: The Army is testing a bigger bullet for its SAW and carbine replacements –

The new caliber bullet is highly lethal, accurate and will punch through advanced body armor.



How a lack of emergency escape training ended in tragedy in Australia MV-22 crash –

Unused breathing apparatuses, Marines unable to get out of restraints, unsecured equipment, unused life preservers: This was the scene highlighted in the recently completed investigation of a tragic Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crash that occurred Aug. 5, 2017, off the coast of Queensland, Australia, killing three.





Veterans

Psychedelic drug provides relief for veterans with PTSD –

A psychedelic party drug continues to show promise as a treatment option for patients with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, a new study shows.



Space & Technology

Invisibility cloaks come a step closer –

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have created a material that deflects sonar waves without echoing them back.