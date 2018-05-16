Headlines – May 16, 2018

News

U.S. identifies suspect in major leak of CIA hacking tools –

The U.S. government has identified a suspect in the leak last year of a large portion of the CIA’s computer hacking arsenal, the cyber-tools the agency had used to conduct espionage operations overseas, according to interviews and public documents.



Here’s how much U.S. has spent fighting terrorism since 9/11 –

From fiscal 2002 to 2017, the U.S. spent 16 percent of its entire discretionary budget as part of the counterterrorism fight, a new report has found.





Business

Britain awards $3.2 billion in contracts to BAE for submarine work –

Great Britain has awarded two contracts worth a combined $3.2 billion to BAE Systems for work on the country’s submarine programs, U.K. Secretary for Defense Gavin Williamson said.



V-280 Valor hits cruise speeds –

Bell’s V-280 Valor tilt-rotor demonstrator has now flown in cruise mode, reaching 190 knots.



Selling guns abroad could get easier, thanks to the Trump administration –

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to make it easier to sell small arms abroad.



Netherlands targets Apache remanufacturing deal –

The Netherlands’ defence ministry has outlined its plans to remanufacture the nation’s current fleet of 28 Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, with the goal of operating the updated type until 2050.



Industry pushes lighter, smaller vehicles as critical for Mideast combat –

Exceptionally notable at last week’s Special Operations Forces Exhibition in Jordan was the large presence of local and international light tactical products to support special ops fighting the wave of regional threats.



Boeing will soon be able to store 3-D printing data in the cloud, with help from an Israeli partner –

Boeing and Israeli company Assembrix Ltd. signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday enabling the U.S. defense giant to use Assembrix software to securely manage and share 3-D printing data with clients during the design and manufacturing phases of production.



First leased King Air 350 certified for use by RNZAF –

The first of four leased Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft has been certified for use by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), New Zealand’s Minister of Defence, Ron Mark, announced May 10, adding that the remaining three platforms will be delivered progressively into 2019.



Leidos tapped for services as unconventional weapons gain prominance –

Leidos Inc. was awarded a contract for scientific and technical services to support the Cooperative Biological Engagement program.





Defense

Air Force A-10s called in to hold off Taliban attack on major Afghan city –

Air Force A-10 Warthogs are over Farah city, Afghanistan, in an attempt to prevent the city’s fall to Taliban forces during the first major assault against a provincial capital since the Taliban began their annual fighting season.



Air Force debates replacing depleted uranium rounds for A-10 –

If the Air Force is going to keep its A-10 Thunderbolt II fleet flying through 2030, it’ll need more than just new wings. It’s also going to need new ammo. The service is deliberating how best to acquire more PGU-14 ammunition, currently made by Orbital ATK, for the A-10 as its existing bullet inventory — averaging 32 years old — is beginning to age out, said Bob DuPont of the 780th Test Squadron’s guns and missiles department.



Number of Air Force drone-related mishaps has remained steady since 2011 –

The Air Force sustained 271 Class A, B and C aviation mishaps involving unmanned aerial vehicles from fiscal 2011 to 2017, according to data obtained by Military Times.



All armored brigades to get active protection systems –

“Once the U.S. companies come on line,” Gen. Mark Milley, Army Chief of Staff, said, “the intent is to outfit the entire heavy force — the Bradleys, the tanks, any future combat vehicles — with active protective systems.”



U.S. Army eyes long-term role for Apache with futuristic weapons and upgrades –

The U.S. Army is eyeing futuristic weapons and other upgrades for the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, such as directed energy weapons and a compound wing, as it believes a replacement aircraft is not expected within the next decade.



LCS Milwaukee fires Longbow missiles in mission module test –

The littoral combat ship Milwaukee fired four Longbow Hellfire missiles, striking fast inshore attack craft targets on May 11, according to a Navy release on May 15.



No harassment of U.S. ships by Iran since nuclear deal demise, says USN’s top officer –

Navy officials say there have been no indications that Iran will be resuming its harassment of U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the international nuclear deal.



U.S. Air Force is adding algorithms to predict when planes will break –

The airlines already use predictive maintenance technology. Now the service’s materiel chief says it’s a “must-do for us.”



U.S. Air Force rescue units move closer to Africa and Eastern Europe –

On April 20, Air Force pararescue airmen conducted their final jump over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, before their units — the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons — permanently moved to Aviano Air Base, Italy.



Lawmakers want to ‘pump the brakes’ on commissary-exchange merger plans –

Lawmakers want to be part of the process of deciding whether commissaries and exchanges should be consolidated into one defense resale system … before defense officials make a decision on their own.





Veterans

Report: Some states, regions buck trend of good economic news for veterans –

The overall uptick in the national economy may be good news for most veterans, but some states are bucking that trend, according to a new report from researchers at Purdue University.



Vietnam vet denied U.S. citizenship for 50 years because of bureaucracy, paperwork errors –

The first time Jim Pawlukiewicz applied to become a U.S. citizen he was building Quonset huts and pulling guard duty in Bien Hoa, Vietnam.





International

U.S. Needs Non-Military Options to Handle ‘Gray Zone’ Warfare from Russia, China, Iran –

The United States is nowhere close to deterring Russia from spreading fake news, disinformation, and propaganda through social media, or even convincing the American public that such a Kremlin campaign to drive wedges through society exists, a panel of “gray zone” warfare experts said May 15.



Russia’s hypersonic weapon will be ready by 2020 –

Russia’s hypersonic glide vehicle weapon that can strike anywhere in the world within minutes will be ready by 2020.