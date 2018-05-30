Aerotech News & Review


Space

May 30, 2018
 

NASA remembers shuttle astronaut Don Peterson

NASA photograph NASA photograph

Astronaut Don Peterson

NASA today is remembering Don Peterson, who flew aboard the first flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger and took part in the first spacewalk of the shuttle program.

His May 27 death was reported by the Association of Space Explorers on its Facebook page.

His mission, STS-6, launched from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on April 4, 1983. The other crew members were commander Paul J. Weitz, pilot Karol J. Bobko and mission specialist Story Musgrave. During the flight, the crew conducted numerous experiments in materials processing, recorded lightning activities and deployed the first Tracking and Data Relay Satellite. Peterson and Musgrave conducted a spacewalk to test the new suit, the Shuttle airlock and new tools and techniques for construction and repair outside a spacecraft. After 120 hours of orbital operations, the mission landed April 9. 

Peterson was born in Winona, Miss., on Oct. 22, 1933. He graduated from Winona City High School and received a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1955. He earned a master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, in 1962.

Over his career, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the JSC Group Achievement Award.
After graduating from West Point, Peterson completed a variety of assignments. He spent four years as a flight instructor and military training officer with the Air Training Command. The Air Force Systems Command utilized him as a nuclear systems analyst for three years. He also served as a fighter pilot with Tactical Air Command for one year, including three months of combat weapons training. He was a graduate of the Aerospace Research Pilot School, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and was one of the third group of astronauts assigned to the Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory Program. He logged more than 5,300 hours of flying time–including more than 5,000 hours in jet aircraft.

Peterson became a NASA astronaut in September 1969 and served on the astronaut support crew for Apollo 16. Peterson retired from the Air Force with the rank of colonel after more than 24 years of active service, but he continued his assignment as a NASA astronaut in a civilian capacity. His areas of responsibility included engineering support, man/machine interface and safety assessment. 

Peterson resigned from the Astronaut Office in November 1984, working after that as a consultant in manned aerospace operations.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
virgin-galactic2

Virgin Galactic conducts second test flight of VSS Unity

Sir Richard Branson joined Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company teams May 29, on the Mojave Air and Space Port flight line, to witness VSS Unity’s second successful, supersonic, rocket powered test flight. “It was grea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
raytheon-romania

Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a $395.8 million contract for production of Romania’s Patriot™ Air and Missile Defense System. Announced by the Department of Defense on May 24, the contract calls for Raytheon to buil...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Courtesy photograph

RAF Warrant Officer leads renovation of 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt’s grave

Courtesy photograph Royal Air Force Master Aircrew Keith Wing, 56 Squadron Rivet Joint specialist, clears snow from the grave of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt February 2018, at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park, Neb. Wing prompted t...
 
Full Story »

 