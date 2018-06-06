Headlines – June 6, 2018

News

Troubling U.S. Navy review finds widespread shortfalls in basic seamanship –

A three-month internal review conducted by senior U.S. surface fleet leaders found that nearly 85 percent of its junior officers had either some or significant concerns in ship handling.



Watchdog warns Pentagon to fix F-35 tech problems before full-rate production starts –

The F-35 fighter jet is finally cruising toward the end of its development phase, but a congressional watchdog is warning the Defense Department not to move to full-rate production until it’s certain it’s resolved all critical technical issues.



U.S. Army commander approves Bowe Bergdahl sentence, no prison time –

A senior U.S. military commander is endorsing the decision to spare Army Pvt. Bowe Bergdahl prison time for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, endangering military comrades who participated in the lengthy search for him.





Business

Air Force cancels $24 million refrigerator order for Air Force One –

A $24 million dollar order of two refrigerators produced by Boeing and intended for operation on Air Force One was canceled by the Air Force and the White House Military Office.



Is the Missile Defense Agency shooting blind on contracts? –

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency needs to work on its communication skills, according to a new report from a government watchdog.



Key F-35 defects must be fixed before full-production, GAO says –

The Defense Department office that oversees the F-35 program was criticized by a government watchdog for its plans to delay fixing critical deficiencies on the fighter until after a decision to start full-rate production is made — a move that won’t come before October 2019.



China just showed it has a new ‘Dark Sword’ fighter jet — and it’s a nightmare for the U.S. –

China released images of a new, unmanned, stealth fighter-style jet, and they present a shocking look into how close Beijing has come to unseating the U.S. as the dominant military air power.



Iran plans new uranium enrichment –

The country’s modest steps do not violate its nuclear-agreement commitments, but they send a strong signal of its intentions if the deal falls apart under U.S. pressure.



Northrop Grumman wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Orbital ATK –

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman won U.S. antitrust approval to buy solid rocket motor supplier Orbital ATK Inc. with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said June 5.



Artificial intelligence debate flares at Google –

Google’s decision not to renew a controversial artificial intelligence contract with the Pentagon has reignited a debate about what Silicon Valley’s role should be with regard to the military and war.





Defense

U.S. B-52s again fly in contested airspace of South China Sea claims –

A pair of U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers conducted another show of force near contested airspace by man-made islands in the South China Sea, U.S. Pacific Air Forces confirmed June 5.



At delicate moment, U.S. weighs warship passage through Taiwan Strait –

The United States is considering sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait, U.S. officials say, in a move that could provoke a sharp reaction from Beijing.



More than 100 members of Congress call on Mattis to overturn transgender troop ban –

More than 100 members of Congress signed a letter May 5 calling on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to reverse the Pentagon’s ban on most transgender people from military service, citing medical studies that show no need to exclude them.



Pentagon’s second multibillion cloud contract to be bid in coming months –

Officials say the Defense Department’s multibillion Defense Enterprise Office Solutions contract is expected to be bid out in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.



This U.S. Army unit will be first to test an exoskeleton that lightens combat load –

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division will be the first to test the long-awaited exoskeleton that developers say can reduce injuries, carrying loads and help troops move around the battlefield with ease.



Air Force reports three emergency aircraft landings in one week –

The U.S. Air Force has reported three emergency aircraft landings in the past week involving a KC-135 Stratotanker, a KC-10 Extender and a CV-22 Osprey.



Air Force to double number of combat aviation advisers –

The U.S. Air Force plans to double the number of Combat Aviation Advisers it sends to train partners on special operations missions at a time when the Defense Department’s footprint in austere environments has come under scrutiny.





Veterans

Expansion of Arlington National Cemetery to open soon with 6,000 pre-dug graves –

After four years of extensive changes, Arlington National Cemetery has finished the expansion project that started in 2014 and will open the space for use in upcoming weeks.



Senators back even bigger boost for next year’s VA budget –

Senate appropriators on June 5 backed an increase for the Veterans Affairs budget even larger than the boost outlined in President Donald Trump’s request earlier this year, a move that would push the department’s funding closer to the $200 billion mark.