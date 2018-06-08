Headlines – June 8, 2018

News
Are we headed for a ‘cyber Cuban Missile Crisis’ with Russia? –
The risk posed to U.S. national security by what are believed to be Russian-backed hacking groups, is similar to the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis according to Cipher Brief Experts, but different, in that the U.S. has no clear and obvious deterrent this time around.
U.S. pushing NATO to get more troops and weapons ready in order to deter Russia –
The United States is pressing European allies to ready more NATO battalions, ships and planes for combat, officials say, in a fresh move to shore up NATO’s deterrence against a potential Russian attack.
Business
What’s next for Northrop Grumman, Orbital ATK? –
Northrop Grumman won U.S. antitrust approval to complete its $7.8 billion acquisition of rocket maker Orbital ATK on June 5, and was expected to complete the transaction by market close June 6.
Germany’s impending Puma Panzer problem –
Federal auditors have flagged a coming chokepoint in the German military’s armored formations, warning that fully equipping the Puma infantry fighting vehicle will take years longer than previously thought.
Lockheed Martin sees an appetite for startup investments –
Google may be backing away from future Pentagon contracts, but defense companies are finding a receptive audience in Silicon Valley startups, the head of Lockheed Martin’s venture fund said June 6.
Saab-Damen team reveal submarine plan –
A Saab-Damen team has revealed an initial design of a submarine that it plans to offer to replace the Royal Netherlands Navy’s incumbent Walrus-class fleet.
Japan signs for third Advanced Hawkeye –
Japan has signed for the third of four Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft it is expected to procure, the US Department of Defense disclosed on June 5.
Defense
U-2 spy plane: Still flying combat missions 60 years after debut –
Six decades after the U-2 flew its first mission, the military is trying to harness artificial-intelligence technology to enhance the venerable spy plane’s combat reconnaissance capabilities.
Chinook makes emergency landing, instantly becomes local celebrity –
An Army helicopter had to make an emergency landing in a field June 4 and quickly became a popular attraction near a small German town.
U.S. Army just paid $1.5 million for an airliner. Now it’s going to blow the plane up –
The Army is paying a private contractor nearly $1.5 million to fly a commercial airliner from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to a test facility in Maryland, just so it can blow the plane up.
Marines won’t need carrier for high-end fight with MUX unmanned system –
The Marine Corps and Navy are preparing for a high-end fight that will require ships to be distributed across the ocean rather than clustered around an aircraft carrier, and the Marines’ future Group 5 unmanned aerial system will give them the airborne early warning capability to break free from the carrier and its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft.
Marines’ ship-launched mega-drone may not carry weapons after all –
As the Marine Corps moves forward with its plan for a large unmanned aerial system that can take off and land from the deck of a ship, the list of things the drone needs to do in order to meet service requirements is narrowing dramatically.
Veterans
More than 70 years after he was shot down, this WWII airman is coming home –
On Feb. 25, 1944, Army Air Forces Sgt. Alfonso Duran’s B-24 Liberator was shot down and crash landed in the former Yugoslavia.
76 years later, the history-altering legacy of Midway lives on –
It’s considered one of the most decisive naval battles in World War II – a four-day, 3,000-casualty encounter that permanently changed the course of the Pacific campaign.
More fights set over sweeping veterans reforms just signed into law –
President Donald Trump signed the sweeping $52 billion VA Mission Act into law June 6. Now the fight starts over what that means.
Man gets 5 years in prison for scamming $24 million from a veterans education benefits program –
A Pennsylvania man involved in a scheme that stole more than $24 million from a federal education benefits program designed to help veterans post 9/11 is now headed to prison.
Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings –
Families of fallen soldiers and dwindling numbers of veterans of the D-Day invasion gathered on the Normandy shore Wednesday to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that helped change the course of World War II.