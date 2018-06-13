Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin Canada wins contract extension for Halifax class frigate support

Royal Canadian Navy photograph Royal Canadian Navy photograph

Lockheed Martin Canada has been awarded a 3-year extension to its In-Service Support contract for the 12 Canadian-built Halifax-class multi-role patrol frigates. Picture is of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Calgary (FFH-335).

Lockheed Martin Canada has been awarded a three-year extension to its In-Service Support contract for the Royal Canadian Navy’s 12 Halifax Class Frigates.

“We are pleased by the vote of confidence from our Royal Canadian Navy customer to continue this existing relationship,” said Gary Fudge, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary Mission Systems. As part of our Combat System Integrator portfolio, Lockheed Martin Canada has established a world class in-service support team which is also being recognized by our international customers.”

The Lockheed Martin Canada In-Service Support team has provided uninterrupted support to the Halifax Class Combat System, Command and Control System and Trainers for 25 years.

The existing In-Service Support contract commenced in November 2008 with the award of the Halifax Class Modernization project. The In-Service support contract also included support of the legacy Halifax Class system prior to ships entering the shipyard for modernization.

The Combat Management Systems support entails hardware and software support for the CMS 330, and the CMS to combat subsystem interfaces, ancillary systems and tools, as well as the integration of new weapons, sensors and information sources.



 

