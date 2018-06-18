Headlines – June 18, 2018

News

Russia warns of consequences following Norway’s call for more Marines –

Russia issued threats following Norway’s decision to invite several hundred more Marines to the Arctic country for training.



Report: South Korea military exercises ‘suspended indefinitely’ –

Major U.S. military exercises with South Korea have been ‘suspended indefinitely,’ Agence France Presse reported June 15, citing a senior U.S. official.





Business

When does industry expect France and Germany to set its future tank requirements? –

KNDS expects France and Germany to deliver by early next year key military requirements for a future heavy tank, said the two chairmen of the Franco-German joint venture for land weapons.



Nammo rolls out its ‘extreme range’ artillery –

Norwegian ammunition company Nammo has rolled out what it’s calling an “extreme range” artillery concept using ramjet propulsion that it hopes will meet the emerging long-range precision fires requirements for a variety of countries, including the United States.



Trans-Atlantic rift fuels cry to make European weapons great again –

Amid the alienation between the United States and Europe over trade, some industry leaders at the Eurosatory defense fest sense an opening to strengthen their position on the domestic arms market.



The relationship of industry and an evolving NATO –

With the NATO Summit in Brussels rapidly approaching, what’s changed and what’s stayed the same since Warsaw in 2016? The role of the European Union in defense has evolved. Russia has upped its hybrid tactics. And tensions even among NATO allies have bubbled up.



Denmark’s air chief on standing up F-35 and dealing with Russia –

Denmark’s government announced its intent to buy 27 F-35A joint strike fighters in June 2016. The aircraft were meant to become the backbone of the Danish Air Force for years to come. But standing up the jets with a relatively small force, while taking part in operations around the globe, has created a headache for planners in Copenhagen.



Will new U.S. Army command hurt small biz? Gov watchdog wants to know –

Worried the launch of the new U.S. Army Futures Command will lead to the defunding of development programs and harm small businesses vital to the defense-industrial base, a key U.S. senator is having the government’s accountability arm investigate.



German lawmakers approve drone deal with Israel –

German lawmakers on June 13 signed off on a proposal to lease five Heron TP drones from Israel, drawing immediate praise from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Harris wins $400 million contract modification for electronic warfare system –

Harris Corp., a Florida-based defense contractor, has been awarded a fixed-price-incentive-firm contract modification worth as much as $400 million from the Air Force for the production of a electronic warfare system to sell overseas.



Engine giant looks to slash development time and cost with new innovation arm –

A new arm of a market giant wants to upend the traditional timetables for developing military engines.



Estonia’s new law opens door for weapons export, defense industry growth –

Estonia’s Parliament has amended legislation to allow Estonian companies to make and handle military weapons and gear. The law paves the way for the development of the country’s defense industry and the export of weapons and equipment by local players.





Defense

Calling all retirees: The Army is looking for recruiters and instructors to go back on active duty –

The U.S. Army is short on recruiters, and as hundreds of thousands of American teenagers graduate high school in June and ? perhaps ? turn their attention to enlisting, the service is pulling out all the stops to man those recruiting stations.



These paratroopers strap on sensors during field ops to help scientists measure performance –

A new study of just about every aspect of the individual soldier’s performance is underway at Fort Bragg, N.C., with paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division.



This is why A-10s have been training to land on highways near Russia –

The U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolts and special tactics airmen have been practicing rough landings on improvised runways in the Baltic countries this month.





Veterans

Remains of Korean War POW from South Texas to be buried –

The remains of a Texas serviceman taken prisoner of war following a 1951 battle with Chinese forces in South Korea have been identified and will returned to his family.