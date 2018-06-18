Aerotech News & Review


News

June 18, 2018
 

Headlines – June 18, 2018

News

Russia warns of consequences following Norway’s call for more Marines –
Russia issued threats following Norway’s decision to invite several hundred more Marines to the Arctic country for training.
 
Report: South Korea military exercises ‘suspended indefinitely’ –
Major U.S. military exercises with South Korea have been ‘suspended indefinitely,’ Agence France Presse reported June 15, citing a senior U.S. official.
 
 

Business

When does industry expect France and Germany to set its future tank requirements? –
KNDS expects France and Germany to deliver by early next year key military requirements for a future heavy tank, said the two chairmen of the Franco-German joint venture for land weapons.
 
Nammo rolls out its ‘extreme range’ artillery –
Norwegian ammunition company Nammo has rolled out what it’s calling an “extreme range” artillery concept using ramjet propulsion that it hopes will meet the emerging long-range precision fires requirements for a variety of countries, including the United States.
 
Trans-Atlantic rift fuels cry to make European weapons great again –
Amid the alienation between the United States and Europe over trade, some industry leaders at the Eurosatory defense fest sense an opening to strengthen their position on the domestic arms market.
 
The relationship of industry and an evolving NATO –
With the NATO Summit in Brussels rapidly approaching, what’s changed and what’s stayed the same since Warsaw in 2016? The role of the European Union in defense has evolved. Russia has upped its hybrid tactics. And tensions even among NATO allies have bubbled up.
 
Denmark’s air chief on standing up F-35 and dealing with Russia –
Denmark’s government announced its intent to buy 27 F-35A joint strike fighters in June 2016. The aircraft were meant to become the backbone of the Danish Air Force for years to come. But standing up the jets with a relatively small force, while taking part in operations around the globe, has created a headache for planners in Copenhagen.
 
Will new U.S. Army command hurt small biz? Gov watchdog wants to know –
Worried the launch of the new U.S. Army Futures Command will lead to the defunding of development programs and harm small businesses vital to the defense-industrial base, a key U.S. senator is having the government’s accountability arm investigate.
 
German lawmakers approve drone deal with Israel –
German lawmakers on June 13 signed off on a proposal to lease five Heron TP drones from Israel, drawing immediate praise from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
Harris wins $400 million contract modification for electronic warfare system –
Harris Corp., a Florida-based defense contractor, has been awarded a fixed-price-incentive-firm contract modification worth as much as $400 million from the Air Force for the production of a electronic warfare system to sell overseas.
 
Engine giant looks to slash development time and cost with new innovation arm –
A new arm of a market giant wants to upend the traditional timetables for developing military engines.
 
Estonia’s new law opens door for weapons export, defense industry growth –
Estonia’s Parliament has amended legislation to allow Estonian companies to make and handle military weapons and gear. The law paves the way for the development of the country’s defense industry and the export of weapons and equipment by local players.
 
 

Defense

Calling all retirees: The Army is looking for recruiters and instructors to go back on active duty –
The U.S. Army is short on recruiters, and as hundreds of thousands of American teenagers graduate high school in June and ? perhaps ? turn their attention to enlisting, the service is pulling out all the stops to man those recruiting stations.
 
These paratroopers strap on sensors during field ops to help scientists measure performance –
A new study of just about every aspect of the individual soldier’s performance is underway at Fort Bragg, N.C., with paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division.
 
Will new U.S. Army command hurt small biz? Gov watchdog wants to know –
Worried the launch of the new U.S. Army Futures Command will lead to the defunding of development programs and harm small businesses vital to the defense-industrial base, a key U.S. senator is having the government’s accountability arm investigate.
 
This is why A-10s have been training to land on highways near Russia –
The U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolts and special tactics airmen have been practicing rough landings on improvised runways in the Baltic countries this month.
 
 

Veterans

Remains of Korean War POW from South Texas to be buried –
The remains of a Texas serviceman taken prisoner of war following a 1951 battle with Chinese forces in South Korea have been identified and will returned to his family.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – June 18, 2018

Army narrows list of cities down to 5 for new command HQ A U.S. Army spokesman says officials have narrowed to five the number of cities under consideration to house a prestigious command center that’s meant to modernize Army operations and technology. Col. Patrick Seiber tells the Austin American-Statesman that Austin, Texas, is a finalist...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph by Dennis Anderson

‘Bomber Bob’ Inducted to Patriot Guard Riders

Patriot Guard gets its ‘Oldest Rider’ LANCASTER, Calif.–Robert Wood, at 93, needs a little help getting around, but there is a good reason his nickname is “Bomber Bob.” During World War II, history...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-retire

Record-setting NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson retires

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most cumulative time in space, is retiring from the agency, effective June 15.  “Peggy Whitson is a testament to the American spirit,” said NASA Administrator Jim...
 
Full Story »

 