Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 20, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman opens new Illinois facility with ribbon cutting, reception

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congressman Peter Roskam, alongside Northrop Grumman executives and state and local leaders, celebrate the opening of the newest Northrop Grumman facility in Arlington Heights, Ill. (L – R: Ken Crews, vice president business management, land & avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems; Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi; Mary Petryszyn, vice president & general manager, land & avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems; Congressman Peter Roskam; Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes; and State Senator Julie Morrison.)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – June 19, 2018 – Northrop Grumman hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for the opening of its newest facility in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, 8th District of Illinois, Congressman Peter Roskam, 6th District of Illinois, Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas W. Hayes and local community leaders were special guests for the celebration.

“It’s wonderful to see Northrop Grumman opening this new facility as it will continue creating jobs, bringing new investment to our area, and helping to ensure that our men and women in uniform will have the best technology and equipment available,“ said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “I’m also heartened by Northrop Grumman’s ongoing commitment to STEM education partnerships, internships, and other programs which strengthen its workforce along with that of our entire region.”

Northrop Grumman’s new facility is 40,000 square feet situated at 1421 West Shure Drive in Arlington Heights. The location will provide additional office space for employees supporting Northrop Grumman’s land and avionics C4ISR division. The building is a concrete symbol of the company’s growing presence in the greater Chicago region.

“I want to congratulate Northrop Grumman on opening a new facility in Arlington Heights that will employ many people in the Sixth District,” said Congressman Peter Roskam. “Their strong ties to the community – promoting STEM education through robotics competitions and scholarships to Space Camp and partnering with community organizations – is an added value to Arlington Heights and I’m pleased that they’ve chosen our state to call home. This new facility paves the way for an increase in innovation while also creating many jobs in the process. I’m looking forward to the positive impact the new facility will have on my constituents, opening up the possibility for great opportunities.”

“Our expanded footprint enables us to better serve our customers in support of national security,” said Mary Petryszyn, vice president and general manager, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “This investment in our employees and in the local community will also enable a variety of new opportunities.”

The ceremony took place at the new Northrop Grumman facility with remarks by Congressman Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Roskam and Mayor Hayes. The event was attended by other elected officials, members of the community, local partners in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as Northrop Grumman employees.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 20, 2018

News Thanks to NATO infighting, future of F-35 is shrinking – The U.S. Senate wants to revoke Turkey’s license to buy the jet, while other European governments are looking to get a competitor off the ground.   Trump wants a Space Force. Now what? – On June 18, President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Marine Corps photograph by Staff Sgt. T.T. Parish

Next-generation binoculars contribute to battlefield survivability

Marine Corps photograph by Staff Sgt. T.T. Parish A Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s force reconnaissance platoon waits on the flight deck before low-light fast rope training aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA/CU-LASP photograph

Sounding rocket takes second look at sun

Tom Woods knows about space gunk. As the principal investigator for the Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment, or EVE, instrument aboard NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, he’s all too familiar with the ways that expos...
 
Full Story »

 