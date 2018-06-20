Northrop Grumman opens new Illinois facility with ribbon cutting, reception

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – June 19, 2018 – Northrop Grumman hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for the opening of its newest facility in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, 8th District of Illinois, Congressman Peter Roskam, 6th District of Illinois, Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas W. Hayes and local community leaders were special guests for the celebration.

“It’s wonderful to see Northrop Grumman opening this new facility as it will continue creating jobs, bringing new investment to our area, and helping to ensure that our men and women in uniform will have the best technology and equipment available,“ said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “I’m also heartened by Northrop Grumman’s ongoing commitment to STEM education partnerships, internships, and other programs which strengthen its workforce along with that of our entire region.”

Northrop Grumman’s new facility is 40,000 square feet situated at 1421 West Shure Drive in Arlington Heights. The location will provide additional office space for employees supporting Northrop Grumman’s land and avionics C4ISR division. The building is a concrete symbol of the company’s growing presence in the greater Chicago region.

“I want to congratulate Northrop Grumman on opening a new facility in Arlington Heights that will employ many people in the Sixth District,” said Congressman Peter Roskam. “Their strong ties to the community – promoting STEM education through robotics competitions and scholarships to Space Camp and partnering with community organizations – is an added value to Arlington Heights and I’m pleased that they’ve chosen our state to call home. This new facility paves the way for an increase in innovation while also creating many jobs in the process. I’m looking forward to the positive impact the new facility will have on my constituents, opening up the possibility for great opportunities.”

“Our expanded footprint enables us to better serve our customers in support of national security,” said Mary Petryszyn, vice president and general manager, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “This investment in our employees and in the local community will also enable a variety of new opportunities.”

The ceremony took place at the new Northrop Grumman facility with remarks by Congressman Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Roskam and Mayor Hayes. The event was attended by other elected officials, members of the community, local partners in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as Northrop Grumman employees.