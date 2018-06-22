USAF, RAAF integrate over Queensland

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber integrated with the Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Defence Force during a routine Continuous Bomber Presence mission over south-east Queensland, Australia, June, 19, 2018.

The bomber took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and integrated with F/A-18F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and ADF Army elements. Upon completion of the mission, the bomber returned to Andersen AFB, Guam.

Routine missions allow for U.S. and RAAF forces to practice and increase their capabilities to operate together seamlessly while also enhancing security cooperation in the region.

The employment of CBP missions in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, conducted since March 2004, are in accordance with international law and are vital to the principles that are the foundation of the rules-based global operating system.