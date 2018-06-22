Aerotech News & Review


USAF, RAAF integrate over Queensland

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off from Andersen AFB, Guam, in support of a routine Continuous Bomber Presence (CBP) mission over south-east Queensland, Australia, June 19, 2018 (HST). The employment of CBP missions in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, conducted since March 2004, are in accordance with international law and are vital to the principles that are the foundation of the rules-based global operating system.

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber integrated with the Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Defence Force during a routine Continuous Bomber Presence mission over south-east Queensland, Australia, June, 19, 2018.

The bomber took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and integrated with F/A-18F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and ADF Army elements. Upon completion of the mission, the bomber returned to Andersen AFB, Guam.

Routine missions allow for U.S. and RAAF forces to practice and increase their capabilities to operate together seamlessly while also enhancing security cooperation in the region.

The employment of CBP missions in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, conducted since March 2004, are in accordance with international law and are vital to the principles that are the foundation of the rules-based global operating system.



 

