June 25, 2018
 

Navy pilot dies in Holloman aircraft crash

Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

An Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano A-29 experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The U.S. Navy announced June 23 the death of a Navy pilot who was involved in a mishap at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.

Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, N.Y., died June 22 when the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft he was piloting crashed while on a mission over the Red Rio Bombing Range, part of White Sands Missile Range, north of Holloman.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., MDT, June 22 during a training flight as part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment.

The crash is currently under investigation, and no cause has been determined at this time.

The Red Rio Bombing Range is part of the White Sands Missile Range, a U.S. Army installation and the Department of Defense’s largest, open-air test range. Fire and police units from the White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services initially responded to the report of the crash.
 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

An Embraer A-29 experimental aircraft taxies at Holloman AFB, N.M.



 

