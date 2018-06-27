Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 27, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin’s JAGM achieves milestone C decision, enabling low-rate initial production

Lockheed Martin’s Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) system has successfully passed its Defense Acquisition Board review and achieved milestone C.
The signed Acquisition Decision Memorandum approves the JAGM system to enter into Low-Rate Initial Production.

JAGM is a multi-sensor air-to-ground missile that is the successor to the combat proven Hellfire Romeo and Hellfire Longbow missiles. Backward compatible with all rotary wing and fixed wing platforms that fire the Hellfire family of missiles, JAGM employs a multi-mode guidance section that offers enhanced performance on the battlefield. The multimode seeker combines improved Semi-Active Laser and millimeter wave radar sensors providing precision strike and fire-and-forget capability against stationary and moving land and maritime targets in adverse weather and obscured battlefield conditions.

JAGM flight tests, including ten Limited User Test flights, were completed across the performance envelope and target requirements over a period of months leading up to the successful milestone C decision. The test results demonstrated the system’s combat effectiveness and technical maturity. Additionally, the program successfully conducted supplier and prime contractor production readiness reviews establishing the program’s readiness to move into LRIP.

The U.S. Army and U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a 24-month contract for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the JAGM program which included JAGM production, test qualification and integration on the AH-64E Apache and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters. The EMD phase also established an initial low-rate manufacturing capability in support of three follow-on LRIP options, with U.S. Army Initial Operational Capability expected early 2019.

The JAGM system hardware that demonstrated over 95 percent reliability in flight testing is built on the active Hellfire® missile family production line by the same team that has produced more than 75,000 missiles with a fielded reliability exceeding 97 percent.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 27, 2018

News Maintaining U.K.-U.S. military relations could cost Britain more than $10 billion a year – Close ties require a degree of interoperability. And that comes with a big price tag.     Business GA-ASI Protector to make transatlantic debut – The United Kingdom’s General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. Protector is set to become the first...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 27, 2018

Navy shipbuilder to hire 7,000 workers with state’s help The Virginia company that builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines says it will hire nearly 7,000 people in five years. Virginia’s governor says the state will help the private shipbuilder recruit and train those workers. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph

Australia to buy Triton, delivering maritime domain awareness

Navy photograph An MQ-4C Triton flies over Point Mugu, Calif., in May 2018 The Australian Department of Defence officially announced its plan June 26, 2018 to purchase the Northrop Grumman-built Triton aircraft system, further ...
 
Full Story »

 