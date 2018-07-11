Aerotech News & Review


July 11, 2018
 

News Briefs – July 11, 2018

China paper denounces U.S. Navy ships’ Taiwan Strait passage

A ruling Chinese Communist Party newspaper is denouncing the passage of a pair of U.S. Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait as a “psychological game,” as the two sides square up over trade and relations with self-governing Taiwan.
The Global Times said in an editorial July 9 that the U.S. was adding to tensions by sailing the Japan-based guided missile destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold through the 160-kilometer (100-mile)-wide strait that divides Taiwan from mainland China.
Though such missions are not uncommon, both Taiwan and the U.S. made unusual public confirmations of the ships’ passage over the weekend.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be conquered by force if necessary, has criticized recent U.S. moves to strengthen relations with the administration of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. AP
 

New Zealand to buy four Boeing military planes from the US

New Zealand is buying four Boeing maritime patrol planes from the U.S. to replace aging aircraft, Defense Minister Ron Mark said July 9.
The planes will cost 2.35 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.6 billion), including training systems, infrastructure and other associated costs, he said.
It will take delivery of the planes and begin operations from 2023 and will pay for the planes and infrastructure over a number of years.
“Maintaining a maritime patrol capability is essential for New Zealand, for national security and for our ability to contribute to global security efforts,” Mark said.
The P8-A Poseidon planes will replace six aging Orion patrol planes operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force.
Mark said the purchase allowed New Zealand to tap into the billions of dollars in research that had been poured into the planes, and that flying the same aircraft as military counterparts in Canada, the U.S. and Australia would be a huge advantage.
Boeing says the planes are designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
New Zealand is part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance that also includes the U.S., Canada, Australia and Britain.
Mark said one operation the planes could help carry out would be to gather high-quality images and intelligence on illegal fishing that takes place in the Southern Ocean. He said New Zealand could use the information to help prosecute offenders in international courts.
The purchase comes at a time that New Zealand has expressed concerns about China acting more confidently and assertively in pursuing its interests in Asia.
In a strategic defense policy statement released by Mark last week, New Zealand said China was modernizing its military and growing its capabilities in a reflection of the nation’s economic might and growing leadership ambitions. It said that New Zealand faced “compounding challenges of a scope and magnitude not previously seen in our neighborhood.” AP



 

News

Headlines – July 11, 2018

News Hacker caught selling maintenance manuals for military drones – A poorly configured router allowed the theft of drone manuals, a list of maintainers, material on the Abrams tank, and more.   Judges toss Trump war powers case, citing passage of time after near nine-month wait to rule – A former Army captain’s lawsuit challenging...
 
Business
LM-3d2

Giant satellite fuel tanks sets new record for 3-d printed space parts

Lockheed Martin has embraced a 3-D printed titanium dome for satellite fuel tanks so big you can’t even put your arms around it. The 46-inch-diameter vessel completed final rounds of quality testing this month, ending a m...
 
Local
NG-space-camp

Northrop Grumman Foundation supporting Space Camp® scholarships for students, teachers in Australia, Japan, U.K., U.S.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – July 10, 2018 – The Northrop Grumman Foundation has sponsored scholarships for middle school students and teachers from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to attend Space Camp® t...
 
