Headlines – July 13, 2018

News

Trump wants NATO to aim for 4 percent defense spending –

The already contentious issue of burden-sharing within NATO took an unexpected swerve hours into this week’s alliance summit, with U.S. President Donald Trump telling allies he wants them to double their target for defense spending ? a figure the U.S. does not currently hit.





Business

Lockheed to double Patriot missile production as orders explode –

Lockheed Martin is planning to double its most advanced Patriot missile’s production in the coming years to deal with exploding orders of the weapon from the U.S. Army and its allies, according to a company executive.



Turkey defiant on purchase of Russian S-400 anti-missile weapon –

Turkey’s foreign minister defended his government’s choice Wednesday to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, presenting it as the second-best option only because NATO allies declined to sell Western hardware.



Slovakia selects F-16 over Gripen for new fighter –

Slovakia has decided to purchase 14 new Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters to replace its Russian made MiG-29 jets.



Which U.S. aerospace and defense sectors excelled in 2017? –

Last year was a strong one for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry, generating $865 billion in economic output and accounting for nearly 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. But which sectors of industry were behind 2017’s stellar numbers after two years of relatively flat growth?



France proves midair refueling capability with Rafale, A400M –

France has completed a range of in-flight tests showing that the Rafale fighter jet could be refueled from underwing fuel pods on the A400M military transport plane, the Armed Forces Ministry said.



Destroyers maxed out, Navy looks to new hulls: power for radars, lasers –

The Navy has crammed as much electronics as it can into its new DDG-51 Flight III destroyers now beginning construction, Rear Adm. William Galinis said. That drives the service towards a new Large Surface Combatant that can comfortably accommodate the same high-powered radars, as well as future weapons such as lasers, on either a modified DDG-51 hull or an entirely new design.





Defense

Pentagon report slams new U.S. Strategic Command headquarters construction –

Efforts to build a new home for the keepers of America’s nuclear arsenal has been bedeviled by cost overruns, design problems, mold and fire that has delayed opening of the new headquarters by more than two years, according to a May report by the Defense Department’s Inspector General.



Pentagon estimates canceled ‘war games’ with South Korea would have cost $14 million –

The United States’ annual August military drills with South Korea canceled last month by order of President Donald Trump as his administration negotiates a halt to North Korea’s nuclear program would have cost the Pentagon about $14 million, according to defense officials.



Here’s a sneak peek at a laser/light combo for the Army’s newest pistol –

U.S. Army officials are evaluating two illuminators to add to the Modular Handgun System for a small subset of soldiers who need the light/laser capability.



Second Zumwalt destroyer needs new engine after turbine blades damaged in sea trials –

Zumwalt-class destroyer Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) will need to have a main turbine engine replaced before the ship can sail to San Diego for its combat system activation, after suffering damage to the turbine blades during acceptance trials, the Program Executive Officer for Ships told USNI News.



Air Force drone, Army tank documents for sale on dark web –

An Air Force officer’s computer was purportedly hacked, compromising a cache of sensitive documents relating to the MQ-9 Reaper, which were then put up for sale on the dark web in June.



New U.S. military air hub in Kuwait set to open for business –

There’s a new, larger aerial supply port in the Middle East.





Veterans

World War II veteran’s funeral at Arlington held after more than 7 decades –

More than 70 years after his death, a World War II veteran was buried July 10 with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.





Space

What NASA needs as US crew launches slip –

NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, given additional delays on the horizon for new commercial crew capsules.