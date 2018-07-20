Aerotech News & Review


Alaska spaceport shortlisted for Rocket Lab launch site

A California-based rocket company has shortlisted the Kodiak, Alaska, spaceport as a possible permanent home for its launches.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Rocket Lab announced July 17 that it’s seeking to build a launch complex in the U.S. to complement its current launch site in New Zealand.

Alaska’s Pacific Spaceport Complex is among four finalists, including Cape Canaveral in Florida, the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California.

The company, headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., is planning to build a launch pad and infrastructure to support its Electron rocket.

The company expects a decision to be made next month. Construction would start immediately. The company says it hopes to have monthly launches at the site upon completion of construction.



 

