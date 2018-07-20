Headlines – July 20, 2018

News
As Russians describe ‘verbal agreements’ at summit, U.S. officials scramble for clarity –
Two days after President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian officials offered a string of assertions about what the two leaders had achieved.
Initial cost for Trump military parade comes in at $12 million, DOD says –
President Donald Trump’s requested military parade is expected to cost about $12 million, according to initial planning estimates, the Pentagon confirmed July 18.
Business
Czech firm unveils modified light-attack trainer as part of tie-up with Israeli company –
Off the back of an increase in commercial successes, Czech company Aero Vodochody is confident it can dominate in a number of highly competitive markets following a hiatus in development after the country experienced a political restructuring in the late 1980s.
Leonardo-Ultra Electronics team has a pitch for Britain’s future fleet of Protector drones –
A new tie-up between Leonardo and Ultra Electronics that will facilitate the integration of the latter’s mini-sonobuoy system on UAVs could fulfill Britain’s effort to include this capability onboard its future fleet of Protector drones.
What’s next for the F-35 program? –
Get the answers on some of the pressing issues facing the F-35 from Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program manager, Greg Ullmer, in an interview at Farnborough 2018.
Check out Embraer’s KC-390 at Farnborough 2018 –
The KC-390 is an innovative multimission aircraft, capable of both airlift and air refueling. Get an up close look.
How could hypersonic weapons be bought? –
Find out how Raytheon thinks hypersonic weapons will be bought from the president of Raytheon Missile Systems.
IAI chairman: A decade or two from now, piloted aircraft will be no more –
Where will the evolution in drone technology take us? Harel Locker, the chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries, makes some bold predictions during the 2018 Farnborough Airshow.
Contract for U.S..A.F’s Huey replacement helicopter at risk of delay until 2020 –
The U.S. Air Force’s contract for a replacement to the UH-1N Huey helicopter could be delayed until fiscal 2020 unless Congress adds another $83.4 million to the program.
Taiwan’s Apache Guardian helicopters reach major milestone –
Taiwan has declared its Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters fully operational, according to its National Defense Ministry.
Boeing gets Air Force One contract — and next-gen Air Force Ones to get a new paint job –
The Air Force on July 17 awarded a $3.9 billion contract to Boeing for two next-generation Air Force One planes.
French firm Naval Group releases financial results from first half of 2018 –
French company Naval Group has reported a sharply higher operating profit in the first half of 2018 compared to a year ago, reflecting the company’s productivity drive.
Boeing is pitching U.S. a new F-15, using its Super Hornet game plan –
The company convinced the Trump administration to buy advanced F/A-18 jets. Can it do the same with the the F-15?
Philippines could breach U.S. sanctions if Russia arms deal proceeds –
The Philippines is at risk of breaching sanctions imposed by the United States if it proceeds with the purchase of grenade launchers from a blacklisted Russian firm, a deal that could test its longtime security alliance with Washington.
U.S. offers India armed version of Guardian drone, sources say –
If the deal comes to fruition, it would be the first time Washington has sold a large armed drone to a country outside the NATO alliance.
BAE’s $1.3 billion contract for howitzer delayed by U.S. Army –
The U.S. Army is delaying approval of full-scale production of BAE Systems Plc’s new self-propelled howitzer, citing the need to improve quality before proceeding with additional contracts options valued at about $1.3 billion.
Defense
Court rules against Trump administration on transgender military ban –
An appeals court on July 18 ruled against the Trump administration and upheld a court order stalling a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.
As Other Transaction Authorities grow, traditional contractors are reaping the benefits –
For the Defense Department, what was once an obscure acquisition approach has now turned into a methodology to fund research, prototyping, and in some cases, the production of systems to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.
Why will U.S. Navy bring home the Truman after only three months at sea? –
The anticipated return of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to Norfolk on July 21 signals Pentagon success in revamping flattop deployment schedules.
Marines practice rarely trained machine gun tactic that could take out Russian vehicles –
The Marine Corps is in Bulgaria practicing high-angle fire with a 40 mm grenade launching machine gun known as the Mk-19 — it’s a tactic they say isn’t trained very often.
Veterans
Report: VA paid for thousands of unneeded medical exams for disabled veterans –
Veterans Affairs officials are on track to waste more than $100 million over the next five years on tens of thousands of unnecessary medical exams for disabled veterans, according a report out this week from the department’s watchdog.
These U.S. military veterans are divided over Trump’s Russia comments –
Iraq War veteran Chris Sheppard fumed as he watched President Trump’s joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
New GI Bill transfer restrictions: 7 things you need to know –
The Pentagon’s new rules on transferring GI Bill benefits to dependents, announced last week, have created a lot of concern and confusion among service members, veterans and military families.
Delayed ‘Forever’ GI Bill poised for August launch –
A major expansion of veterans’ education benefits — a protracted process beset by communication and information technology challenges — is finally on track to launch next month, Department of Veterans Affairs officials testified Wednesday before a House committee panel.